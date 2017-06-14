Are baby carriers and baby slings safe?

Carrying forward-facing

Whether or not to use a carrier that allows babies to face outwards is an issue that causes a lot of controversy. Here we look briefly at the issues surrounding forward-facing, but the most important thing to remember is that if you do decide to have your baby forward-facing, you musn't do so until they have adequate head and neck control. This may be around four months old, but could be much later, especially if your baby was premature or has low muscle tone. And you should follow the instructions given by the baby carrier manufacturer; some may only recommend this position from five months or older, or they may suggest that you only put them in this position for limited periods of time.

Generally there are two main reasons given why forward-facing is not appropriate for babies.

1) Hip and spine positioning

A majority of high street carriers that allow facing outwards don't allow babies to be held in the 'M' position in this mode, and there has been concern that this could be harmful to hip and spine development. There is little evidence that this position will cause damage to a baby with healthy development and hip sockets, but it could potentially be detrimental to those with undiagnosed hip dysplasia.

However, it would seem to be common sense that any baby will be more comfortable in a front-facing carrier that does offer a wider seating position, rather than all the baby's weight being concentrated on their groin, and in recognition of this, there are now several carriers on the market that offer a wider base for the baby to sit on even when facing out.

2) Over-stimulation/sensory overload

This is obviously a difficult thing to quantify, but many sling and baby carrier experts believe that being turned away from a parent to face the world for prolonged periods of time can be overwhelming for a young baby.

On the flip side, some babies will enjoy the experience of interacting with the world in a different way. Probably the most sensible advice to follow if you want to carry your baby like this is to be alert to your baby's cues and not keep them forward facing for too long (especially at first). Always turn them around to sleep as they will not be supported enough to sleep comfortably, or safely, in this position.