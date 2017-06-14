Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Best baby carrier and baby sling brands

By Anna Studman

Baby carrier and baby sling brands rated by parents. Find out how BabyBjorn, Babasling, Mamas & Papas and more got on. 

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

We surveyed more than 800 parents to find out which brand of baby carrier or baby sling they own. We then asked the owners of the top six brands how they would rate their sling or carrier in terms of ease of use and comfort, as well as overall quality and value. 

We also asked parents to tell us how satisfied they are generally with the particular brand they own, and whether they'd recommend the brand to a friend. From these responses, we've compiled an overall customer score and ranked the best baby sling and carrier brands to help you make your choice. 

Want to find out which baby slings and carriers scored top in our tests? Read our baby carriers and baby slings reviews

Best baby slings and carriers brands
Brand Overall quality Overall value for money Customer score
61%
51%
50%
49%
48%
42%
Table notes
1 Customer scores were generated based on respondents' answers to overall satisfaction with <brand name> sling/carrier and whether they'd recommend that brand to a friend.

Key

Member Content
Baby slings and carriers usability
Brand Ease of putting on Ease of adjusting once on Comfort for parent/user Comfort for baby
Table notes
1 Customer scores were generated based on respondents' answers to overall satisfaction with their sling/carrier brand and whether they would recommend that brand to a friend.

Key

Member Content
SHARE THIS PAGE

Related products

BabyBjorn

Baby Carrier We

Launched: Jan 2014

Reviewed: Apr 2017

Today's best price

£69.98

BabyBjorn

Baby Carrier One

Launched: Jan 2016

Reviewed: Apr 2017

Today's best price

£110.72

Moby

Wrap Bamboo

Launched: Jan 2009

Reviewed: Apr 2017

Typical price

£40.00

See all baby carriers and baby slings
Which? works for you © Which? 2017