Top five baby carriers and slings for 2017
Compare the latest, best baby carriers and slings to make sure you and your baby are safe, comfortable and supported.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Why risk wasting money on a baby carrier or sling that's going to be uncomfortable for both you and your baby, a nightmare to get on and off, or, worst case scenario, could end up being dangerous? To help make your buying decision easier, we've picked out the top five carriers and slings from our recent reviews. They're comfortable for you, supportive for your baby, durable and easy to get on and off – even with a little wriggler in tow.
Only logged-in Which? members can view our recommendations in the table below. If you're not yet a member, sign up for a £1 trial to get instant access.
Best baby slings and carriers to buy in 2017
All five of these slings and carriers are Best Buys, so you can be sure that they'll last through wear and tear, and provide good ergonomic support for your child. Once you've found a sling or carrier that appeals, we recommend trying it out at a store or at your local sling library to see whether it is personally comfortable for you and will suit your babywearing preferences.
Top five baby carriers and slings
- Support for child:
- 5 out of 5
- Support for adult:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Type:
- Member exclusive
- Suitable from birth:
- Member exclusive
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Number of positions:
- Member exclusive
- Breastfeeding possible:
- Member exclusive
This carrier is a Best Buy because it's supportive and comfortable for both you and your baby. There are lots of adjustment options to get the perfect fit, and has excellent weight distribution for the wearer. It's easy to use once you've got the hang of it, which you should be able to fairly quickly with the help of its good instructions.
This carrier is a Best Buy because it's supportive and comfortable for both you and your baby. There are lots of adjustment options to get the perfect fit, and has excellent weight distribution for the wearer. It's easy to use once you've got the hang of it, which you should be able to fairly quickly with the help of its good instructions.
- Support for child:
- 5 out of 5
- Support for adult:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Type:
- Member exclusive
- Suitable from birth:
- Member exclusive
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Number of positions:
- Member exclusive
- Breastfeeding possible:
- Member exclusive
This carrier is a Best Buy because it's supportive and comfortable for your baby. It's fully adjustable and it's easy to use once you've got the hang of it.
This carrier is a Best Buy because it's supportive and comfortable for your baby. It's fully adjustable and it's easy to use once you've got the hang of it.
- Support for child:
- 3 out of 5
- Support for adult:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Member exclusive
- Suitable from birth:
- Member exclusive
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Number of positions:
- Member exclusive
- Breastfeeding possible:
- Member exclusive
The Best Buy wrap is easy to use once you've got the hang of it. It's durable and can easily fit a wide range of wearers, plus it can be folded down quite compact, so a good choice for travelling about.
The Best Buy wrap is easy to use once you've got the hang of it. It's durable and can easily fit a wide range of wearers, plus it can be folded down quite compact, so a good choice for travelling about.
- Support for child:
- 4 out of 5
- Support for adult:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Type:
- Member exclusive
- Suitable from birth:
- Member exclusive
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Number of positions:
- Member exclusive
- Breastfeeding possible:
- Member exclusive
This carrier scored highly for comfort, it looks great and it's really versatile - there are multiple different ways to carry your baby. It's easy to use, particularly in front carry mode, and the instructions are well written and simple to follow.
This carrier scored highly for comfort, it looks great and it's really versatile - there are multiple different ways to carry your baby. It's easy to use, particularly in front carry mode, and the instructions are well written and simple to follow.
- Support for child:
- 4 out of 5
- Support for adult:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Member exclusive
- Suitable from birth:
- Member exclusive
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Number of positions:
- Member exclusive
- Breastfeeding possible:
- Member exclusive
This Best Buy sling is made from a very adjustable lightweight fabric that feels lovely to the touch, and not only provides good support for your baby, keeping them snug to your chest, but is also comfortable for you. It's easy to use once you get the hang of it, but takes a little getting used to putting it on.
This Best Buy sling is made from a very adjustable lightweight fabric that feels lovely to the touch, and not only provides good support for your baby, keeping them snug to your chest, but is also comfortable for you. It's easy to use once you get the hang of it, but takes a little getting used to putting it on.
Which? baby carriers and slings reviews
When we test baby carriers and slings, we combine assessments from highly experienced ergonomists, advice from independent sling consultancies and ask parent testers to try out slings and carriers, to bring you truly unbiased and well rounded reviews of each model we test.
You want your baby carrier to be able to withstand wear and tear, and our durability tests include strapping each baby carrier to a test dummy, loading it with a 15kg test parent dummy, and then jolting it up and down around for around 50,000 cycles to check that the carrier remains secure when it’s being used.
Each baby sling and carrier we review has been pulled and jolted, and examined for choking hazards and any trailing cords that could pose a risk to a baby. We've also put our ergonomics experts to work examining each sling and carrier to see whether they're able to offer the right positioning for safety and comfort.
We check safety instructions to make sure there's little room for error, and assess how easy each carrier or sling is to get on and off, and to adjust in all its different positions.
If you’re not yet a Which? member and want access to all these results and more, sign up for a £1 trial now.