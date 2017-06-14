Bottle sterilisers

Milk is a breeding ground for harmful bacteria, which small babies are especially vulnerable to. Regular sterilising ensures that your feeding equipment is a no-go area for germs.

You will need to keep sterilising bottles and other feeding equipment that comes into contact with milk until your baby is at least a year old.

You should wash baby bottles and teats thoroughly before sterilising, either with hot soapy water using a brush, then rinsing under running water, or in a dishwasher. If you are using a breast pump to express milk, this will also need sterilising.

Types of baby bottle steriliser

There are three methods of sterilising:

electric steam method

microwave steam method

cold-water method (also known as chemical sterilisation).

You can buy sterilisers designed specifically for each of these. A steriliser is not essential, though – bottles can be sterilised in a pan of boiling water.

Electric steam sterilisers

With this type, you place your bottles upside-down in the steriliser, add water and switch it on. The water is heated electrically. When sterilisation has finished, usually after about 10 minutes, the steriliser switches off automatically. Provided that the lid isn't opened, the contents will stay sterile for a while (usually about six hours).

Pros Easy and quick to use, minimum preparation.

Easy and quick to use, minimum preparation. Cons Pricier than other types of steriliser, the inside of the unit can get hot enough to burn your hands.

Microwave steam sterilisers

You place the bottles in the steriliser with a small amount of water, fasten the lid, place it in the microwave and operate according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Sterilisation takes about 10 minutes.

Pros Convenient, fast and simple, one of the cheapest methods.

Convenient, fast and simple, one of the cheapest methods. Cons Generally these only take four bottles (other types take six or eight), some sterilisers can’t be used in the most powerful modern microwaves, some may not fit in smaller microwaves.

Cold-water sterilisers

Tablets or liquid containing diluted bleach are placed into a measured amount of cold water inside the steriliser tank. Bottles must then be completely immersed in the solution, making sure there are no air bubbles where bacteria could survive (you need to be especially careful about this if the bottles are sterilised lying on their side).

Sterilisation usually takes around 30 minutes. The bottles need to be rinsed in recently boiled water before use to completely get rid of the chemical solution.

Pros Nothing to heat up so no chance of painful accidents, no need for electricity or a microwave so you can use it anywhere.

Nothing to heat up so no chance of painful accidents, no need for electricity or a microwave so you can use it anywhere. Cons More fiddly than other methods, solution needs to be changed every 24 hours, relatively slow sterilising process, heavy to move when filled.

The boiling-water method

If your baby has an occasional bottle, and you don’t want any more baby paraphernalia taking up space in your kitchen, boiling bottles in water is a cheap and relatively quick method of sterilisation.

You put the items you want sterilised into a large pan of boiling water. The water should be brought back to the boil, and boiled for 10 minutes before removing the items. A disadvantage with this method is that it can make rubber teats spongy and swollen – check them regularly and discard any that seem damaged.

You should also set aside a pan that is used only for this purpose and not other cooking.

Pros Quick and cheap - no need to buy any more specialist baby equipment.

Quick and cheap - no need to buy any more specialist baby equipment. Cons Can reduce the longevity of rubber teats.

Top tips for buying a steriliser