Best audio baby monitor buying guide

Audio-only baby monitors range from the very basic mains-powered to feature-rich battery-powered units.

These baby monitors don't come with a fancy screen, so you won't be able to watch your baby, but if you get a decent audio monitor with clear sound and accurate lights then you can still have piece of mind while your baby sleeps.

Find out which audio baby monitors came out best when we tested them in our baby monitors reviews.

The key decisions about what model to go for will come down to what features are most important to you.

If you're considering buying a video baby monitor, make sure you check out our separate guide on how to buy the best video baby monitor.

60 % of parents have an audio baby monitor

Should I buy an audio monitor?

An audio baby monitor is considered an essential piece of kit by many parents. In our latest survey of what parents considered the most useful baby products, an audio monitor was second on the list.

If you want extra piece of mind while your baby sleeps without splashing out too much, an audio baby monitor is a good choice.

But make sure you choose one with clear sound so that you can easily tell if your baby is happily gurgling to his or herself or needs your attention. You should also choose a model with accurate, sound-sensitive lights, so it's easy to spot whether your baby needs you at times when you have to have the monitor sound switched down.