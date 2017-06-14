Which? Don't Buy baby monitors
When you buy a baby monitor, you want to be confident that it’s helping you keep an eye on your baby from the moment you take it out of its box.
But there are baby monitors that will let you down.
Every year we test all the big brands: from BT to Motorola, so we can confidently recommend those baby monitors that will give you peace of mind and those to avoid.
The models we name and shame as Don’t Buys risk a terrible picture - so you can’t make out your baby on the screen - battery life that could cut out midway through a nap and a signal that disappears.
Here are some of the problems we’ve discovered in our tests:
- Baby monitors that say they’ll carry on working at a range of up to 100 metres, but when we measure range, in a more realistic situation, we’ve found models that cut out after just 16 metres.
- Monitors where the batteries cut out after as little as two hours, which could leave you constantly chasing around trying to find the charger.
- Kit that’s so complicated, you’ll be at your wits end long before you’ve got it working – and we know because we get hands-on to try and figure it out.
- Could my baby monitor be hacked is a worrying thought for today’s parents. We’ve reviewed a wi-fi enabled baby monitor where you can get by with just one character to set the password – an insecure password can potentially leave your account wide open to hijacking by hackers.
- A baby monitor is no use if you can't tell when your baby needs you, or if the picture is so poor you mistake the teddy bear for your baby. We assess the quality of the sound and the picture images transmitted. We're harsh on models that are blurred or unclear, or suffer from fuzziness or interference.
No matter where you live, you want a baby monitor you can rely on. No new parent wants a baby monitor they can't trust to keep an extra pair of eyes or ears on their baby. Save yourself the extra hassle.
