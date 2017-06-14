Top baby monitor brands
BT baby monitors
Read about BT baby monitors and how they did in our tests before you buy.
Communications company BT produces baby monitors as part of its electronics and home monitoring range. BT baby monitors are recognisable from their distinctive styling, and BT has been a stalwart of the baby monitor market in the UK.
BT baby monitors range in price from about £32 for an audio baby monitor to £150 for a video baby monitor with lightshow features. BT have not yet waded into the world of smart baby monitors, and tends to produce more classic products.
Considering a BT baby monitor for your home? Make sure you get all the information in our table below about how they performed in our tests and what parents think of the brand.
|BT baby monitors brand overview
|Number tested
|Average score
|Range of scores
|Customer score
|Best Buys
|Don't Buys
BT Video Baby Monitor 7000 (above)
BT Video Baby Monitor 7000 review
The latest BT baby monitor we've tested, the BT baby monitor 7000 is packed with features - including a number of lullabies, white noise and nature sounds you can use to soothe your baby.
Find out if this all-singing baby monitor is worth adding to your list in our BT Video Baby Monitor 7000 review.
BT Video Baby Monitor 7500 (above)
BT Video Baby Monitor 7500
Very similar to the BT Video Baby Monitor 7000, but with an added projector lightshow. Find out whether it's worth considering if you've got an extra £30 in your budget for this £150 monitor - read our BT Video Baby Monitor 7500 review.
BT Baby Monitor 350 Lightshow (above)
BT Baby Monitor 350 Lightshow
Similarly to the BT Video Baby Monitor 7500, the BT Baby Monitor 350 Lightshow comes with the ability to project twinkly stars and moons on the roof, but this one is an audio monitor. It also has lullabies, white noise and nature sound options to help amuse or soothe your baby.
See if its signal, range, and sound quality stack up in our BT Baby Monitor 350 Lightshow review.
BT Digital Baby Monitor 300 (above)
BT Digital Baby Monitor 300
The BT 300 has many of the features of its popular predecessor, the BT 200, but is cheaper and has a much smaller baby unit. Plus, it comes with an adjustable night light.
It's also got a friendly price tag, at £32. Find out how it did in our tests with our BT Digital Baby Monitor 300 review.
All BT baby monitor reviews
We've also tested some of BT's older products, including the BT Digital Video 1000 and the BT Digital Baby Monitor 250. Head to our BT baby monitor reviews to compare them all.
How we test BT baby monitors
Our test lab experts put each BT baby monitor through a series of tough tests to check the quality of the audio and/or video, signal strength and battery life. We also check extra features to see how easy each baby monitor will be to use in your day-to-day life.
We test how well the baby monitor's signal transmits through a few different environments to reflect how you'll actually use it – from room to room, from indoors to outdoors, and in 'eco' mode.
We also examine the sound and picture quality, so you can be reassured you will know when your baby needs you. Plus, we measure battery life to make sure you don't get stuck with a powered-down monitor in the middle of the night.
Find out more about how we test baby monitors and see which ones impressed enough to make our Best Buy baby monitors.