Communications company BT produces baby monitors as part of its electronics and home monitoring range. BT baby monitors are recognisable from their distinctive styling, and BT has been a stalwart of the baby monitor market in the UK.

BT baby monitors range in price from about £32 for an audio baby monitor to £150 for a video baby monitor with lightshow features. BT have not yet waded into the world of smart baby monitors, and tends to produce more classic products.

Considering a BT baby monitor for your home? Make sure you get all the information in our table below about how they performed in our tests and what parents think of the brand.

Customer scores are calculated based on survey respondents' answers to overall satisfaction with their baby monitor brand, and how likely they would be to recommend it to a friend or family member.

