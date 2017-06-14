Top baby monitor brands
Motorola baby monitors
By Anna Studman
Article 3 of 3
Thinking of buying a Motorola baby monitor? Make sure you find out how they did in our reviews and if there are any Best Buys.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Global communications company Motorola has a range of baby monitors, from audio to video and now smart baby monitors.
Motorola baby monitors tend to be innovative and cutting edge, with Motorola making a foray into smart home tech recently. Motorola has a large variety of baby monitors with a wide price range - you can pay from £20 for one of their latest audio monitors to £170 for a wi-fi connected video monitor.
Thinking of buying a Motorola baby monitor? Take a look at our table below to find out all the essentials on how Motorola baby monitors did in our tests and what parents think of the brand.
Customer scores are calculated based on survey respondents' answers to overall satisfaction with their baby monitor brand, and how likely they would be to recommend it to a friend or family member.
Which? members can log in now for access to these results and our thousands of reviews.
Not a member? Sign up for a trial to unlock this table and thousands of reviews across the site.
|Motorola baby monitors brand overview
|Number tested
|Average score
|Range of scores
|Customer score
|Best Buys
|Don't Buys
|
Table notes
1 Based on models tested and available August 2016.
KeyMember Content
Motorola MBP8 Digital Audio baby monitor (above)
Motorola MBP8 Digital Audio review
The cheapest monitor in Motorola's range, the MBP8 is a popular no-frills model that will cost you around £20. It has to be plugged into a socket when in use.
Read our Motorola MBP8 Digital Audio review to find out if this is a good budget option.
Motorola MBP853 Video baby monitor (above)
Motorola MBP853 Video review
This is a wi-fi baby monitor that lets you keep an eye on your baby remotely via an app. It's high-tech and feature-packed, with a 3.5-inch colour display screen, night vision, lullabies, two-way talk, alarms for low battery and out of range, sound-activated lights, a room-temperature monitor and a feeding reminder. There's also the option to add more cameras in case you want to keep an eye on your toddler at the same time, or if you have twins.
Find out how this smart monitor fared in our tests - read the Motorola MBP853 Video baby monitor review.
Motorola MBP160 baby monitor (above)
Motorola MBP160 review
One of Motorola's best-selling audio monitors, the MBP160 has sound-sensitive lights and alarms for low battery and out of range. It also claims to have great signal strength and a long range.
Find out what we thought in the Motorola MBP160 baby monitor review.
Motorola MBP161 baby monitor (above)
Motorola MBP161 review
Another audio monitor with some extra useful settings, the MBP161 comes with a room temperature monitor, two-way talk, out of range and low battery alarms, and sound-sensitive lights. There's also a nightlight and a few lullabies that can be controlled remotely. There are three timer settings you can set for feeding, nappy changes and sleep.
Read our Motorola MBP161 review to find out if it's worth a look.
Motorola MBP36S baby monitor (above)
Motorola MBP36S Review
The Motorola MBP36S is the updated version of the MBP36 - one of the first baby monitors to allow remote control of the baby unit video camera. Motorola claims this one has crystal clear sound, improved background noise suppression, and long battery life.
See if our experts agree - read the full Motorola MBP36S baby monitor review.
Motorola MBP27T baby monitor (above)
Motorola MBP27T Review
The Motorola MBP27T baby monitor is a basic video monitor with some useful features like a no-touch temperature sensor, sound-sensitive lights, night vision and the ability to be linked up to multiple cameras.
It's at the higher end of Motorola's price range, so read our Motorola MBP27T review to see what our experts thought before you buy.
All Motorola baby monitor reviews
We've also tested some of Motorola's older products, including the Motorola MBP16 Digital Audio and the Motorola MBP10 Digital Audio. Head to our Motorola baby monitor reviews to compare them all.
How we test Motorola baby monitors
Our test lab experts put each Motorola baby monitor through a series of tough tests to check the sound of the video and/or audio, the signal strength and the battery life. We also go through extra features to check how reliable they are, and for Motorola's smart monitors we test their security, so you can feel secure using your baby monitor in your home.
We test how well the baby monitor's signal transmits through a few different environments to reflect how you'll actually use it – from room to room, from indoors to outdoors, and in 'eco' mode.
Lots of parents have been worried about the security of their wi-fi enabled baby monitors. Motorola have a few smart models now, all of which we've tested for privacy settings, security features, whether data is encrypted, and the security of any videos or images being recorded.
We also examine the sound and picture quality, so you can be reassured you will know when your baby needs you. Plus, we measure battery life to make sure you don't get stuck with a powered-down monitor in the middle of the night.
Find out more about how we test baby monitors and see which ones impressed enough to make our Best Buy baby monitors.