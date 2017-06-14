Baby product essentials

Baby equipment you'll need from day one

Child car seat

You'll need a Group 0 or Group 0+ car seat to take your baby home from the hospital in after birth. In our child car seat tests we haven't found many carrycots or lie-flat child car seats that protect children adequately, and for this reason we don't generally recommend them.

Take a look at our independent and rigorous child car seat reviews for details of latest Best Buys, as well as Don't Buy child car seats you should avoid.

Plus, check out our guide to choosing a child car seat for more help and advice on how to choose, buy and fit child car seats so your baby is safe.

Pram or a pushchair suitable from birth

Choose between a buggy, travel system (pushchair with child car seat) or all-terrain pushchair that's suitable from birth. Our pushchair reviews have the latest Best Buy pushchairs, buggies and travel systems, and our guide to buying the best pushchair will help you pick the right model for you and your baby.

Our pushchair chooser tool helps you weigh up the pros and cons of the different pushchair types available.

Moses basket, crib, cradle, cot or cot bed

You'll need to choose a cot, cot bed, moses basket or crib for your baby to sleep in.

Moses basket (£40 to £80) - compact, portable and cosy, but only usable for the first few months.

Crib or cradle (£50 to £150) - rocking motion may help baby to sleep, but these tend to be more expensive than a Moses basket.

Cot or cot bed (£80 to more than £400) - cots come in all shapes and sizes. Our guide to choosing a cot or buying a cot bed takes you through how to find one that suits your baby.

Also check out our cot bed reviews to help you find the safest and most stable cot bed.