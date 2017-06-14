Baby products parents can't live without

What are the key baby products that make up the arsenal of a new parent? We asked more than 2,000 parents in our spring 2015 Baby Survey which products they owned – either given or bought – during pregnancy and the first two years of having a baby.

Here are the 20 baby buys that more than 50% of our surveyed parents owned:

1. Child car seat

The unsurprising number-one product, owned by 90% of respondents, was a child car seat (we’re guessing that the remaining 10% don’t own a car), which is necessary to have from the moment you transport your new little one back from the hospital. We crash-test each car seat we review. Find out which we think you should avoid in our car seat Don't Buys.

2. Pushchair/pram

87% of parents said they own a pushchair or pram. Browse our pushchair reviews to find the best one for your new baby.

13% of parents chose to transport their baby another way. Fabric slings and baby carriers are an increasingly popular choice for parents, as they help you bond with your baby. They can also help mums who want to breastfeed while out and about. Find out which are the best baby carrier and sling brands.

3. High chair

Most parents (84% in our survey) own a high chair within the first two years – without one, meal time for your baby becomes (even more) tricky. Ikea sells a high chair for £9, while a Stokke Steps will set you back £277. Find out how much you need to spend to get a durable, stable high chair that withstands mess in our high chair reviews.