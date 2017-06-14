Parents' 10 least useful baby products

Parents-to-be often end up spending a lot of money on baby products that get left in the cupboard gathering dust.

We wanted to find out which are the worst offenders, so we asked 2,000 parents with children under the age of five about baby products they’d bought but hadn't found useful. That way, you can think twice before buying the same items.

Of course, some parents do find these products useful, but it’s worth carefully considering whether or not they are right for you before you buy.

We've calculated that avoiding these products could save you up to £340, for which price you could get a Best Buy pushchair or Best Buy car seat with more than £100 left over.

And don’t feel you have to buy everything before your child is born. Often it's better to wait and try out products with your baby to make sure you get the right ones.

Take a look at our list of essential baby products for a round-up of the products you and your baby wouldn't want to be without.