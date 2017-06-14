How to buy the best baby sun shade
By Olivia Howes
Our advice on what to look for when choosing a baby sun shade, so you can buy the best for your baby's pushchair.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
A good baby sun shade will prevent your child getting the sun in their eyes, provide welcome shade and protect from harmful UV rays.
But you also need to have easy access to your baby or toddler when required, and you'll want something that packs down compactly so you can store it in the buggy or changing bag when not in use.
What do I need to know about baby sun shades?
You can buy sun shades for your pushchair or buggy, as well as car-seat covers for infant car seats.
Some baby sun shades have a dual purpose – as well as blocking out the sun, they create a darkened environment to help your child nap free of distractions.
Some just provide an extended buggy hood, while others completely cover the front of the pushchair.
They are normally fairly universal and will fit most brands of pushchair or infant car seat. Some manufacturers such as iCandy and Bugaboo make versions for their own products, so you’ll need to check that they’ll fit other pushchairs.
They usually attach using simple methods such as hooks or Velcro straps.
See what parents thought in our baby sun shade first look reviews.
Baby sunshade safety
A sunshade’s primary purpose is to protect your child from the sun and its harmful rays. Therefore, make sure you pick a shade that offers a good level of UPF protection. This should normally be 50+ for the main shade although, if there’s a mesh lower section, this often offers lower protection (to allow it to be more see-through).
UPF ratings are applied to clothing that gives protection from the sun, and measure both UVA and UVB protection.
It’s very important that the fabric the sunshade is made from allows air to flow through. Covering a pushchair with a towel or thick cloth could be dangerous, especially for very young babies, as an enclosed pram may become very hot. The same applies to covers or shades made of non-breathable fabrics.
Keep checking on your baby to make sure they are comfortable and the temperature inside the pushchair is not too hot, and don’t face the pushchair into the sun.
Head to our Best Buy pushchairs reviews to choose the best pushchair for your baby.
If you choose to use a baby sunshade on your infant car seat, please do bear in mind that babies shouldn’t be in their car seat unnecessarily and shouldn’t nap in them for long, ie when not travelling in the car. And make sure you can still keep an eye on your baby.