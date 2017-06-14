How to buy the best baby sun shade

A good baby sun shade will prevent your child getting the sun in their eyes, provide welcome shade and protect from harmful UV rays.

But you also need to have easy access to your baby or toddler when required, and you'll want something that packs down compactly so you can store it in the buggy or changing bag when not in use.

What do I need to know about baby sun shades?

You can buy sun shades for your pushchair or buggy, as well as car-seat covers for infant car seats.

Some baby sun shades have a dual purpose – as well as blocking out the sun, they create a darkened environment to help your child nap free of distractions.

Some just provide an extended buggy hood, while others completely cover the front of the pushchair.

They are normally fairly universal and will fit most brands of pushchair or infant car seat. Some manufacturers such as iCandy and Bugaboo make versions for their own products, so you’ll need to check that they’ll fit other pushchairs.



They usually attach using simple methods such as hooks or Velcro straps.

