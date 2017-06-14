What's in your baby wipes?

Parents go through masses of baby wipes each day. As they're constantly being used on your baby's sensitive skin, you may wonder whether anything on the ingredients list – or the length of the list itself – is cause for concern.

We've inspected the ingredients list on 14 popular brands of baby wipes, looking at the number of ingredients in each product, and whether they contain fragrance or phenoxylethanol, a preservative which is a potential allergen. Before you check out our comparison, read on to find out more about each of the different ingredients.

Preservatives in baby wipes

Preservatives in baby wipes are there to prevent mould and bacterial growth. But some preservative agents have a higher risk of causing allergic reactions when used frequently in contact with skin – and babies' sensitive skin is more vulnerable.

One of the most commonly used preservatives in baby wipes is phenoxyethanol. Exposure to this preservative has been linked to conditions including eczema, as well as respiratory health problems. However, the EU Scientific Committee on Consumer Safety (SCCS) said in October 2016 that the development of these conditions was rare.

This preservative is currently used only in regulated concentrations below what is deemed as safe for use by the EU. Even so, you might want to limit the amount of chemical preservatives you expose yourself and your child to, especially those with some evidence of potential health concerns.

Some other common additives that, in rare, cases may cause irritation to the skin, eyes or lungs are:

malic acid (present in Huggies Pure Baby Wipes)

propylene glycol (in Sainsbury's Little Ones Eco Fragrance Free wipes)

benzyl alcohol

tocopherol acetate (in both Tesco fragranced and fragrance-free wipes).

Check where these types of preservatives sit on the ingredients list – the higher up a preservative appears, the more of it there is in the wipes.

Remember, though, that contact allergy is rare, and the allowed amount of these ingredients is subject to regulation, so they will be present in wipes only at a concentration deemed as safe for use.

Which baby wipes contain MI?

You may have heard of a chemical called methylisothiazolinone – or, more likely, MI for short – causing more severe allergic reactions in infants. In March 2014, the SCCS stated that there was no safe concentration of this chemical in leave-on products (primarily hand and body lotions and moisturisers, but also including baby wipes) and, as a result, most major manufacturers have removed it from their wipes. As of 12 February 2017, the use of MI in leave-on products is banned in the EU.

Which baby wipes contain alcohol?

Parents often want to know which baby wipes contain alcohol. Of the wipes we looked at, a few contain alcohol in different forms, including as phenyoxyethanol and benzyl alcohol - two of the preservatives discussed above. Again, it's important to keep in mind that it's rare for these ingredients to cause problems, and alcohol compounds are used in many everyday products.