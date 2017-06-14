Barbecue features explained

Basic features of barbecues

These are the most common features you'll find on barbecues.

Barbecue grills

The grill is the metal surface that you cook food on. You might see it referred to a cooking grid or cooking grate.

It can be made from a variety of metals, including cast iron, stainless steel or chrome-plated steel; the latter being less durable and less expensive.

Cast-iron grills are more robust but can be heavy to remove for cleaning.

A raised edge or lip around the grill makes it easier to turn food because you can push the food up against it to help grip it firmly.

Porcelain-enamelled grills

These are metal grills that have been coated in a layer of hardened glass – like the inside of an oven - and are generally considered a high-spec feature.

These grills are good because porcelain enamel is a non-toxic material that won’t burn, rust, or weather. It’s durable, easy to clean, and gives a smooth surface so food is less likely to stick to it.

The downside is that the coating can crack or chip, exposing the metal below, which may result in the grill needing to be replaced.

Warming racks

Different foods take different lengths of time to cook. A warming rack is a smaller second grill that’s positioned above the main grill.

Food that’s already cooked can be placed on this warming rack to keep it hot without cooking it further, while other slower-cooking food catches up.