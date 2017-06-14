Best charcoal barbecue brands
By Victoria Pearson
Discover the best and worst barbecue brands, according to our tests and surveys of owners.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
We know which barbecue brands produce fantastic models that will make quick work of cooking your food, and which will leave you struggling to brown your burgers. In this guide we’ve included the lowdown on the most popular brands of charcoal barbecues, and the findings of our Weber barbecue reviews and Outback barbecue reviews.
Once you've decided which brand is for you, head straight over to our full barbecue reviews for the inside track on the best models.
Best and worst charcoal barbecue brands
We’ve collated all our charcoal barbecue test results since 2010, plus our unique brand durability ratings and customer scores, so you can see how brands match up.
Which? members can log in to unlock the table. If you’re not a Which? member, take a Which? trial for £1 to access the table and all our reviews.
|Table of charcoal barbecue brands
|Brand name
|Average test score
|Brand durability rating
|Customer score
|Verdict
|73%
|80%
|This brand is famous for its charcoal BBQs, but does not have a single charcoal Best Buy at the moment. However, this brand is very well regarded by Which? members, though, scoring highly in our customer satisfaction survey. As a premium brand its BBQs are pricier than other brands, but our tests suggest it is questionable whether some models are a worthwhile investment.
|67%
|70%
|This well-known brand offers a wide range of charcoal models and is what you might consider to be a mid-level to premium brand. Owners are fairly happy with this brand, possibly because they rate its charcoal barbecues as more durable than its gas ones.
|50%
|57%
|This DIY store has a wide selection of charcoal BBQs which owners find easy to use and fit for their purpose. But owners also find the brand's charcoal grills less impressive for build quality and durability.
|54%
|54%
|Lagging slightly behind its DIY-store competitor, this brand's charcoal grills have never been Best Buys. Owners find that the brand's charcoal BBQs are average in several key respects.
|
Table notes
Average test score is based on the results of all models tested between January 2010 and November 2015.
Brand durability rating and customer score are based on a survey of 831 Which? connect survey members in November-December 2013.
Sample sizes: Weber 407, Outback 50, B&Q 205, Homebase 101
KeyMember Content
Choosing the best brand of charcoal barbecue
A great barbecue doesn't just cook great-tasting food quickly and safely – it should be a model you can rely on and ideally one you would be happy to recommend to a friend.
Our brand overview takes all of this into account – including our rigorous test results as well as feedback from hundreds of Which? members who own charcoal barbecues.
Customer scores are based on how satisfied Which? members were with a BBQ, and how likely they are to recommend it to a friend.
One of the top-scoring brands has a customer score of 80% and a five-star durability rating. The lowest-scoring brand achieves a customer score of just 54% and a three-star durability rating.
Once you've decided which brand is for you, head straight over to our full barbecue reviews for the inside track on the best models.