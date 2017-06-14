Best gas barbecue brands
By Victoria Pearson
Discover the best and worst gas barbecue brands, according to our tests and surveys of owners.
We have a good idea which gas barbecue brands produce high-spec top performers that will make quick work of cooking your food, and which brands make affordable all-rounders that can produce a decent banger. In this guide we’ve included the lowdown on the most popular brands of gas grills, which include the findings of our Weber barbecue reviews and Outback barbecue reviews.
Once you've decided which brand is for you, head straight over to our full barbecue reviews for the inside track on the best models.
Best and worst gas barbecue brands
Below we’ve collated all our gas barbecue results since 2010, plus our unique brand durability ratings and customer scores, so you can see at a glance how brands match up.
|Brand name
|Average test score
|Brand durability rating
|Customer score
|Verdict
|73%
|85%
|This brand makes a large range of gas BBQs and has one Best Buy at the moment. This brand is very well regarded by Which? members, too, scoring highly in our customer satisfaction survey. As a premium brand its BBQs are pricier than other brands, and these results suggest they're a worthwhile investment.
|Not tested
|83%
|Which? has never tested any BBQs from this little-known brand, but its owners are very keen on its gas BBQs, giving the brand a great customer score and high ratings for other factors such as durability and ease of use.
|67%
|67%
|This DIY-store brand offers a wide range of models, some of which are very cheap. None of the gas barbecues we've tested have been Best Buys yet, and owners are neutral about how good their BBQs are.
|50%
|56%
|This brand has a few stand-out models that are widely available, but owners are not impressed with the way they are built.
|54%
|53%
|This brand is well known for its large-capacity BBQs, but owners are not impressed with how well they are built.
|57%
|47%
|Owners are disappointed by the poor build quality and durability of BBQs from this DIY-store brand. They don't do well in our tests, either.
|
Table notes
Average test score is based on the results of all models tested between January 2010 and November 2015.
Brand durability rating and customer score are based on a survey of 1,124 Which? connect survey members in November-December 2013.
Sample sizes: Weber 294, Cadac 57, Outback 345, B&Q 157, Landmann 35, Homebase 92
Choosing the best brand of gas barbecue
A great barbecue doesn't just deliver great-tasting food quickly and safely – it should be a model you can rely on and ideally one you would be happy to recommend to a friend.
Our brand overview takes all of this into account – including our rigorous test results as well as feedback from hundreds of Which? members who own gas barbecues.
Customer scores are based on how satisfied Which? members were with a product, and how likely they are to recommend it.
The top-scoring brand has an impressive customer score of 85% and a five-star durability rating. The lowest scoring brand achieve just 47% and a two-star durability rating.
