Best gas barbecue brands

We have a good idea which gas barbecue brands produce high-spec top performers that will make quick work of cooking your food, and which brands make affordable all-rounders that can produce a decent banger. In this guide we’ve included the lowdown on the most popular brands of gas grills, which include the findings of our Weber barbecue reviews and Outback barbecue reviews.

Once you've decided which brand is for you, head straight over to our full barbecue reviews for the inside track on the best models.