How we test barbecues

Some barbecues are packed with high-spec features, but cook tasteless food. Others look basic, but cook a delicious feast.

The only way to tell if a barbecue is any good is to cook on it, which is why Which? does exactly that in our independent lab tests. Our recommended Best Buys take the risk out of choosing a new barbecue.

Our reviews answer the most crucial questions about barbecues:

How well does the barbecue cook?

How easy is the barbecue to use?

How easy is the barbecue to build?

How easy is the barbecue to move and store?

Should I buy it?

Find out which grills give top class results in our barbecue reviews.