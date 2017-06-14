Should I buy a gas barbecue?

Gas barbecues with hoods

If you choose a gas barbecue with a hood, you can roast and bake food inside it, in addition to grilling on it. This is a great way of cooking chunky steaks that are too thick to grill, and for roasting whole joints of meat.

The hood fits over the heat source and heats the air trapped inside. This works just like an oven to bake your food.

If you have more than one burner, you can also roast food in this type of barbecue. You simply position the food on the grill above the burner that's not switched on, and allow the heat from the other burner to circulate and roast your food.

Gas BBQs with a grill and griddle

Some gas barbecues have a griddle or hot plate alongside a traditional grill for more versatile cooking.

A griddle is a sizzling-hot metal plate that you can use for searing steaks and fish, frying lean cuts of meat and stir-frying vegetables. You can even use it for frying an egg or boiling vegetables in a pan.

This is a handy feature if you like to barbecue lots of different types of food. A gas barbecue with a griddle shouldn't cost much more than one without, although the downside is you’ll sacrifice grilling space.