Additional bathing aids

From bath cushions to body dryers, we outline simple bath aids that can help make washing easier for older and disabled people.

For more information on prices and where to buy the gadgets below, refer to the Disabled Living Foundation’s consumer website, Living Made Easy.

Bath cushions

These are neck and back supports to cushion your body while you're lying in the bath. An occupational therapist (OT) can advise on which ones are most appropriate for you, and where to place them in the bath.

Bath cushions cost between £10 and £50.

Bathroom tap turners

Tap turners are small gadgets that fit onto your taps to help you turn them on and off if you have limited strength or dexterity. Different types are available, depending on what sort of taps you have.

Bathroom tap turners normally cost between £15 and £30.

Body dryers

If your lack of mobility and dexterity limits your use of a towel to dry yourself, you might want to consider investing in a body dryer.

Body dryers work in the same way as hand dryers, producing jets of warm air to dry your whole body – including hard-to-reach areas, such as your back and the backs of your legs. Wall-mounted driers can be situated either inside, above or just outside your shower cubicle. They normally cost between £400 and £500.

Other bath aids and gadgets

You can buy bath thermometers and water-temperature indicators to help you avoid scalding yourself in water that is too hot.

Special plugs and water-level alarms are also available to stop your bath overflowing. Visit our guide to memory aids for more on products that can help you while bathing.

Long-handled washing aids

Long-handled body brushes and sponges can help you to clean those hard-to-reach areas of your body without having to twist and turn.

These normally cost between £10 and £20.

Wall-mounted soap dispensers

If you are regularly frustrated by bars of soap slipping out of your hand onto the floor, or by having to bend down to pick up a bottle of shower gel, you might consider buying a wall-mounted soap dispenser to have in your shower cubicle or on the wall next to your bath.

Soap dispensers are operated either by pressing a lever to eject the soap, or by cupping your hands underneath an automatic sensor – just like the dispensers found in the toilets of restaurants and public buildings.

They cost between £10 and £40 but do need to be refilled periodically.