Calculating your BMI

Body fat analyser scales that calculate BMI

We've tested and reviewed a range of the latest body fat analyser scales, many of which can automatically calculate your BMI on top of other useful information such as your body fat and body water percentages.

This type of bathroom scale enables you to input your height, which it then combines with your weight (in either imperial or metric units) when you step on the scales to calculate your BMI. Most also recognise and remember different users, so you should only have to put this information in once.

However, our lab tests tests have found that some body fat analysers give less accurate weight readings than others, meaning that they’ll give you a less accurate BMI measurement.

