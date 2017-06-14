Best Buy bathroom scales

No one wants to fork out for a set of bathroom scales, only to find they give inconsistent and unreliable readings. Our tests show that the most expensive bathroom scales aren't necessarily the most accurate, reliable or the easiest to use - but our reviews can show you which are worth your money.

We've put 14 sets of the latest bathroom scales under the microscope in our test lab, and given our Best Buy recommendation to the very best that can be relied on to give clear accurate readings.

Our tests have also revealed the bathroom scales that are appalling at picking up on slight weight changes, and others that give a body-fat analysis that's far off the mark. Our reviews and test scores can help you see which scales are worth avoiding.