Smart bathroom scales explained

Smart bathroom scales - what you need to know

How much are smart bathroom scales?

Smart scales are often pricier than scales that don't have this functionality - the models we've tested cost from about £45 to £150. The non-smart digital bathroom scales we've tested cost from around £15 up to £135 - but all apart from one cost less than £50.

Across all bathroom scales tests, we've found that there's no direct link between price and quality, so it's well worth checking our Best Buy bathroom scales recommendations before buying to make sure you don't splash out more than you need to.

Using a smart scale

Consider how you'd prefer to interact with your smart scales. Some smart bathroom scales can only be set up using the app, and others only show certain measurements through the app and won't show them on the display on the scales themselves.

We've tested bathroom scales that cost as much as £150 but found no direct link between price and quality.

If you're happy to always have your smartphone or tablet to hand when you step on the scales, this shouldn't be too much of a problem. But if you want the freedom for you - or other members of your household - to be able to use your scales without opening an app, you'll need to buy one of the models that enable you to do this. Our bathroom scales reviews can guide you to the models that require the most and least use of an app to get to your measurements.

Which smart bathroom scales work with iOS and Android?

As with all smart devices, not all smart scales are compatible with all operating systems. For example, some work with Apple's iOS but not with Android - so you'll need to check operating system requirements before buying.

Also consider which - if any - other smart health gadgets (such as an activity tracker) or apps you already use to track your health, and if you'd appreciate the ability to sync your bathroom scales data with these.

For example, the app for the Fitbit Aria Wi-fi Scale is the same app that works with Fitbit activity trackers, which means if you had both gadgets, you could track both sets of data in the same app. The Fitbit app is in turn able to sync data with many other health tracking apps, such as MyFitnessPal, WeightWatchers and MapMyRun - but it isn't compatible with others such as the Apple Health app.