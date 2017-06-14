Tanita bathroom scales buyer's guide

Japanese firm Tanita takes responsibility for developing the world’s first bathroom scale plus body fat monitor for use at home in 1994.

Alongside bathroom scales, it also makes a range of other products, such as kitchen scales and pedometers.

In the bathroom scales world, Tanita focuses on developing body fat analysers. It also offers a handful of standard digital scales, but you’ll be hard pushed to find more traditional mechanical bathroom scales under the Tanita brand.

Read on for more on Tanita scales