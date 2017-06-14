Best and worst bathroom brands

Before you invest in a new bathroom, find out which bathroom companies topped our poll for customer service, value and quality.

We've surveyed more than 2,000 Which? members to calculate customer scores for the major bathroom companies, including Bathstore, Homebase, Victoria Plum and Wickes.

And not all brands scored well - the difference between the top and bottom big-name bathroom brands is 30%.

Bathroom brands rated

The table below reveals overall customer scores for each of the bathroom brands, as well as star ratings for customer service, value for money and quality of products and finish, so you can see the strengths and weaknesses of each one.

Which? members can log in now to unlock the scores in the table below. If you're not already a member, you can take a trial to Which? to get instant access to this, as well as all our bathroom ratings and reviews from across the site.

Bathroom brands - overview Brand Customer Score Customer service Quality of products Quality of finish Value for money B&Q Bathstore Better Bathrooms Homebase Independent tradesperson or bathroom/DIY company Online supplier of bathroom ceramics, furniture and fittings Plumb Center Travis Perkins Victoria Plum Wickes Independent tradesperson or bathroom/DIY company is defined as independent builders and plumbers, DIY companies or bathroom companies not widely known outside your local area. Online suppliers are defined as ones selling bathroom ceramics, furniture and fittings predominantly online (they may have one showroom or factory outlet).

The customer scores we've awarded to each company are based on how satisfied customers were with the brand overall, and whether or not they’d recommend it to a friend. For in-depth information on each of the bathroom brands rated above, choose a company from the left-hand menu of this page.

Bathroom furniture

As well as asking people about the bathroom suite they bought, we also asked them to rate the company they bought their bathroom furniture from.

Below, you can see what bathroom owners rated B&Q, Bathstore and Homebase as well as online companies and independent tradesmen or companies. Our top scorer got 81%, while the worst scraped a score of just 51%.

Visit our page on bathroom furniture to find out which came top, and which limped into last place, as well as seeing our buying advice on bathroom furniture.

Common bathroom problems

When doing a home renovation, snags are often inevitable. But you can help to avoid tricky issues if you know what the most common ones are. We asked the same 2,391 Which? members what problems they came up against when they updated their bathroom, so you know what to look out for.

standalone shower 14%

toilet 13%

taps 7%

sink 6%

shower over bath 4%

bath 4%

flooring 3%

tiles 2%

vanity unit around sink 2%

wall cabinets/units 2%

built-in cabinets/units 1%

combined vanity unit around sink and toilet 1%.

If you're looking for a reliable bathroom installer in your area, take a look at Which? Trusted Traders, where you can find recommended companies that have passed our stringent checks.

Best power shower and electric shower brands

It's not just bathroom brands we've assessed - we've also rated power and electric shower brands and tested electric showers in our labs.

For our brand reviews, we asked Which? members to rate big names, including Aqualisa, Mira and Triton, for reliability, build quality, water power, stability with water temperature and noise.

Each brand has been given a reliability rating and separate customer score, as well as star ratings for its power showers and electric showers. Customer scores ranged from 55% to 85%, so visit our guide to see which brands were top.

When we tested electric showers, we looked at how powerful each is, whether the water temperature drops or increases when someone is using water elsewhere in the house, and how long it takes to get back to normal if that happens. We've found Best Buys scoring more than 70%, and frustrating models scraping in at just 50%.

How Which? rates bathroom brands

In May 2016 we asked 2,391 Which? members about the bathroom suite and furniture they bought in the past five years and their experiences with the brand. This included rating the quality of the bathroom itself, the brand's customer service and its value for money. Overall brand and installation customer scores are based on how satisfied customers were with the brand and installation and how likely they were to recommend it to a friend.