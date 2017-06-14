Find out what Better Bathrooms' customers think of the quality of its products, value for money and customer service.

Better Bathrooms services

Better Bathrooms is a predominantly online company, but does have some showrooms (see below). It sells a wide range of bathroom suites, fittings, accessories, tiles and showers. Its suites are predominantly split into types on the website, such as 'furniture bathroom suites', 'cloakroom suites', 'P-shape' or 'L-shape shower bath suites', which you can then order by price. It also has a range of suites for people with mobility issues.

You can download free brochures - for bathrooms and for tiles - from its website. Better Bathrooms sells to both consumers and tradespeople. It offers free delivery on orders over £500, as well as a click-and-collect service, where you can pick up the products from your nearest showroom or 'trade counter' for bigger items (see details below).

Bathroom showrooms: Better Bathrooms has 10 bathroom showrooms across the UK - Birmingham, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Leicester, Manchester, Romford, Slough, Warrington, Wigan and York. It only has what it calls Trade Counters, which are also showrooms, in two locations - Didcot and Leigh.

Planning/design service: It doesn't offer a design or planning service, but staff can offer advice in the showroom or over the phone.

Installation: It doesn't offer an installation service, so you will need to find your own installer, who can then either fit the Better Bathroom you have bought yourself, or you can get them to buy it as a tradesperson. You can use Which? Trusted Traders to find a recommended trader in your area.

Showers: Better Bathrooms stocks a wide range of showers, including electric and mixer showers (many from MX and Triton), as well as shower heads, accessories and shower enclosures.

Bathroom furniture: You can buy fitted or freestanding furniture from Better Bathrooms, including wall-hung vanity units and combined basin and toilet units.

Bathroom fittings, flooring and tiles: Better Bathrooms sells a range of fittings, from mirrors to lighting, as well as wall and floor tiles. It doesn't supply any other type of bathroom flooring.

