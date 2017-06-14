Before you spend your hard-earned cash on a new bathroom from Homebase, find out what its customers think of it.

Homebase, B&Q and Wickes are all stores that sell a range of homewares and DIY tools and materials. But what are their bathrooms like?

To find out, we asked 2,391 Which? members about their experiences with these brands, so you could compare them alongside bathroom specialists such as Plumb Center and Victoria Plum.

Homebase bathroom furniture

How good your bathroom furniture and storage is can make a big difference to how well your bathroom works for you every day.

That's why, as well as asking bathroom owners about the suite they bought, we've also collated their experiences with brands they've bought their bathroom furniture from.

Homebase bathroom services

Click through our gallery to see a range of Homebase bathrooms across different prices and styles.

Homebase has a range of more than 30 bathroom suites, mostly modern and simple designs, but some more traditional styles. As well as own-brand suites, it sells bathrooms from Ideal Standard and Schreiber, and shower trays and screens from Aqualux. You can buy an entire bathroom from one range, or mix and match components across the ranges.

As well as going to a store (see details below), you can download a brochure online. As you would expect, Homebase also sells everything to put your bathroom together and to decorate your bathroom, from plumbing fittings to paint and mirrors.

Bathroom showrooms: Nationwide - use the 'store locator' page to find your nearest. You can get the address and opening times for stores, but no more information, so it's worth ringing ahead to check that branch showcases bathroom suites, particularly any specific ones you're interested in.

Planning/design service: Free design service in store where the designer can draw up plans. They will then come to your home to double-check measurements. Homebase doesn't have planning software for you to use.

Installation: Optional fitting service not carried out by Homebase fitters but the process is managed by Homebase. This is at an extra cost.

Showers: Homebase has a range of electric, mixer and power showers from brands such as Bristan, Mira, Triton, as well as its own Homebase range.

Bathroom furniture: Homebase sells bathroom furniture, including built-in toilet and sink units, as well as standalone storage solutions, in a range of prices.

Bathroom fittings, flooring and tiles: Homebase sells additional items such as accessories, lighting and radiators, along with paint, floor and wall tiles. It doesn't supply other types of specialist bathroom flooring.

