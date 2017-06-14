Our guide to Plumb Center bathrooms gives you an insight into what its customers think of its bathrooms and whether they're worth buying.

Plumb Center, which sells mostly to tradesmen, offers everything you might need for your bathroom, from suites to plumbing supplies.

We wanted to find out how Plumb Center bathrooms compare with well-known brands such as Homebase, Wickes and B&Q, so we asked 2,391 Which? members about their experiences with Plumb Center.

Which? members can log in now to unlock the results in the table below and to see how Plumb Center was rated for its customer service, quality of products and finish, and value for money. You can also read comments from Plumb Center bathroom owners.

Plumb Center Customer score Customer service Quality of products Quality of finish Value for money

Plumb Center bathrooms

Click through our gallery to see a range of Plumb Center bathrooms across different styles and brands.

Plumb Center bathrooms gallery Plumb Center Roca The Gap bathroom

Plumb Center Twyford bathroom

Plumb Center Nabis Affinity bathroom

Plumb Center Ideal Standard Concept Curve bathroom

Plumb Center Nabis Tranquil bathroom Previous

Plumb Center bathroom services

Plumb Center stocks a range of branded bathroom suites, including ones from Ideal Standard, Mira, Roca and Twyford, as well as its own exclusive bathroom collection called Nabis. Plumb Center also sells an extensive range of fittings, such as showers, plumbing and heating supplies.

Plumb Center sells mostly to the trade, so to buy a bathroom from Plumb Center you'll need to go through an independent plumber or builder. You can download a range of brochures, or order a print copy, for each of the brands on Plumb Center's website.

Bathroom showrooms: Nationwide (more than 500 branches) - use the 'branch locator' page to find one in your area.

Planning/design service: As Plumb Center sells a lot of its bathrooms directly to installers rather than customers, it doesn't offer a design service or planning software.

Installation: Because Plumb Center mostly sells to the trade, you will need to find your own installer. You can visit Which? Trusted Traders to find a recommended bathroom fitter in your area.

Showers: Plumb Center has a range of power, electric and mixer showers, as well as standalone shower enclosures and components for wet rooms.

Bathroom furniture: Plumb Center sells fitted vanity units and a few standalone storage options, all from the range of brands it stocks, including Ideal Standard and Twyford.

Bathroom fittings, flooring and tiles: It offers a wide range of bathroom fittings, from shower rails right through to pipework for plumbing. It doesn't sell bathroom tiles or flooring, though.

