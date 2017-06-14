Whether you're buying a Travis Perkins bathroom through a tradesman or directly, find out how its bathrooms are rated by customers.

We've asked thousands of people who have bought a new bathroom to rate their experiences, enabling us to compare and rank the popular bathroom retailers, such as Travis Perkins, B&Q, Plumb Center and Bathstore.

We give each brand an overall customer score, as well as star ratings out of five for customer service, quality of products, quality of finish and value for money.

Travis Perkins bathrooms

Click through our picture gallery below to see a range of Travis Perkins bathrooms across different prices and styles.

Travis Perkins bathroom services

Travis Perkins sells largely to the trade, but consumers can buy its bathrooms too. Its trade prices are lower than they are for the public, so it might be worth finding an installer anyway to buy the bathroom you want. As well as bathroom furniture, it also sells a wide range of building materials and tools.

It only sells a few complete suites, which are from Ideal Standard, Roca, Ideal Standard and Iflo, but it has a lot of individual toilets, baths and shower enclosures. You can also get associated bathroom products, such as heating and plumbing supplies, as well as decorative items, accessories and furniture.

Bathroom showrooms: As Travis Perkins sells predominantly to the trade, it doesn't have showrooms. It does have branches where you can collect products from - use the 'branch locator' page on its website to find one near you.

Planning/design service: You can get a bathroom design drawn up by a Travis Perkins designer, at home or in a store.

Installation: It doesn't recommend installers, so you'll need to find your own. You can use Which? Trusted Traders to find a recommended installer.

Showers: Travis Perkins stocks mixer, digital and electric showers, from brands including Bristan, Mira and Triton.

Bathroom furniture: You can buy built-in or freestanding furniture from Travis Perkins in a range of finishes and styles.

Bathrooms fittings, flooring and tiles: Travis Perkins sells bathroom accessories, from mirrors to towel rails, as well as bathroom ceiling lights. It also sells tiles and paint (which aren't in the bathroom section when looking online), but doesn't do any other type of specialist bathroom flooring.

