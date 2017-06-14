Victoria Plum bathrooms

Before you splash your cash on a new Victoria Plum bathroom, find out what its customers really think of its bathrooms and service.

Victoria Plum bathroom services

Victoria Plum (previously called Victoria Plumb), has nearly 30 bathroom ranges, which are split into modern and traditional. You can also look at the ranges based on which have straight, freestanding or shower baths, and it has a section on cloakroom suites for small spaces.

As well as bathroom fittings, Victoria Plum sells accessories and decorations, such as paint, and heating, which includes heated towel rails and underfloor heating.

Bathroom showrooms: Victoria Plum is an online-only company, so you can't go to a store to view the ranges, something 49% of people we surveyed said was important when choosing a bathroom. You can request a free printed brochure online.

Planning/design service: As Victoria Plum has no stores, it doesn't offer a planning or design service in person or any online planning software.

Installation: Victoria Plum doesn't have its own fitting service, so you will need to find an installer yourself. You can visit Which? Trusted Traders to find a recommended bathroom fitter in your area.

Showers: Victoria Plum has a range of power, electric and mixer showers, as well as standalone shower enclosures and components for wet rooms.

Bathroom furniture: It sells a range of furniture, both freestanding and built-in, various pieces of which can fit together to create a more bespoke solution.

Bathroom fittings, flooring and tiles: It offers a wide range of bathroom fittings, as well as flooring and wall tiles. It doesn't supply other types of specialist bathroom flooring.

