Before you buy, find out what Wickes bathroom customers think of its quality of products, value for money and customer service.

We've surveyed 2,391 Which? members and bathroom company customers to find out what people thought of the major bathroom brands. The ratings were really varied - the top brand scored 82% and the bottom-rated brand got 52%.

Take a look at each brand's star ratings and customer score so you can see how Wickes bathrooms compare with rival brands, such as B&Q, Victoria Plum and Plumb Center.

Which? members can log in to unlock the tables below to see how Wickes was rated for its customer service, quality of products and finish, and value for money, as well as to read comments from Wickes bathroom owners.

If you're not already a Which? member, you can get instant access with a trial subscription to Which?.

Wickes Customer score Customer service Quality of products Quality of finish Value for money

Visit our page on the best and worst bathroom brands to see how Wickes bathrooms compare with other brands.

Wickes bathrooms

Click through our gallery to see a range of Wickes bathrooms across different styles and prices.

Wickes bathrooms gallery Wickes Positano bathroom

Wickes Newport bathroom

Wickes Portland bathroom

Wickes Avalon bathroom

Wickes Hamilton bathroom Previous

Next







Previous

Next

Wickes bathroom services

Wickes has a wide range of bathroom suites, both modern and traditional designs, as well as fittings, such as showers and taps, and decor, including lighting, tiles and paint. For most suites, you can shop by size, finish or price or by ratings from other online Wickes shoppers. You can also read online reviews from customers and download a brochure.

You can mix and match items from different ranges and price brands to help suit your budget. There is also a free click-and-collect service if you want to order online and then go to a store to collect the bathroom.

Bathroom showrooms: Nationwide - use the 'store locator' to find one near you. Within store details, it lists whether a store has a bathroom display and/or design and installation service.

Planning/design service: Wickes offers a free design service at your home, where the designer will come and measure up and advise on what will suit your needs. You can also go to a store for general advice. There isn't design software available.

Installation: Optional fitting service carried out by Wickes bathroom fitters at extra cost.

Showers: Wickes sells a range of power, electric and mixer showers, as well as standalone shower enclosures and components for wet rooms.

Bathroom furniture: Wickes sells both fitted and freestanding bathroom furniture. It also has a collection of furniture called Mode, from which you can choose different combinations and accessories, such as drawers, to suit your room.

Bathroom fittings, flooring and tiles: Wickes offers a wide range of bathroom fittings, from shower rails to extractor fans, flooring and wall tiles.

Find out how Wickes compares with other bathroom brands in our guide to the best and worst bathroom brands.