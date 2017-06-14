The best AAA batteries last hours longer than the worst. Here we round up the batteries' test results to help you find the best AAA batteries for your gadgets.

We’ve compared Energizer, Duracell and Varta AAA batteries with supermarket own-brand batteries to find the very best. Our latest AAA disposable battery tests revealed two Best Buys. Our Best Buy AAA batteries last an hour and a half longer than the worst batteries on test in power-hungry devices and four hours longer in medium-drain devices, like a games console.

Our rigorous lab tests simulate a range of different power drain situations; in low-power devices, such as a clock, and high-power devices, such as a camera or torch. Our lab tests have revealed that some batteries are better in high-power devices, but not so good in low-power devices. This means you can use our results to choose the best battery to suit the type of device you want to use them in.

We also test how likely the batteries are to leak and ruin your devices. Plus we’ve calculated the cost per hour for each battery, so you can use our table to see which batteries are the best value for money.

Full AAA disposable battery test results