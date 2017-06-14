How we test batteries

Only the batteries that last the longest and power your devices without any problems can be rated as Best Buys.

We’ve tested a range of AA batteries and AAA batteries in the Which? test lab, using a strict range of criteria so you can be sure that the ones you buy really do last the distance in your devices.

We analyse more than 1.5m data points in our tough tests so our reviews can answer your most crucial questions about batteries:

How long will the batteries last in my devices?

Will they leak and damage my devices?

Which batteries are best value for money?

Should I buy them?

Want to know which batteries are best? Go straight to our disposable batteries reviews to find out which ones are good enough for Best Buy status. Or take a look at our rechargeable batteries reviews. To find out more about our testing, read on.