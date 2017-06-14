You can spend up to £7 on a pack of four disposable batteries. Or you can use the results of our tests to save money - as we've found that the priciest batteries aren’t always the best. Which? independent reviews reveal which alkaline and lithium batteries will last the longest, whatever device you use them in.

Our tests go further than anyone else’s to make sure the Best Buy batteries that we recommend are up to the job. We also show you how much they cost per hour, to help you pick the best for your budget. Plus we highlight any batteries that score very poorly in our testing, so you don’t waste your cash on a short-lived battery.

We test the batteries in the most and least power-hungry conditions you’re likely to use them in. So you can be sure that whatever device you put them in - from a power-guzzling child's toy to a clock - your Best Buy battery will last longer than others. In high-drain devices, such as digital cameras and remote-controlled cars, our Best Buys give you almost two-and-a-half hours’ more use than rival batteries. You get seven extra hours in medium-drain appliances, such as outdoor Christmas lights or games-console controllers.

We uncover the batteries that are most likely to leak when they’re flat, ruining your remote control, camera or torch.

Which? reveals the cost per hour of each battery – so you can find the best one for your type of device, at the best price for you.

