How to buy the best beard trimmers and hair clippers

Cutting your own hair or trimming your own beard can save you the time, money and perhaps even the disappointment of a trip to the barbers. After all, what better way to get your hair and beard looking exactly how you like than by doing it yourself, right?

Well, yes and no. The best beard trimmers and hair clippers will do all this with ease, but the worst will leave you with scruffy hair or a patchy beard. Some will cut evenly, but are so imprecise that it's all too easy to take more off more than you were planning on one side, leaving you desperately struggling to even it up on the other side.

Don't risk picking up a dud – read on for our expert advice on how to buy the best hair clippers and beard trimmers. We answer the most important questions so you know how much you need to spend, the type you need, what features and settings to look out for and how easy different models are to use, clean and maintain.

If you already know what you're looking for take a look at our first look beard trimmer and hair clippers reviews, to discover what our researchers made of different models.