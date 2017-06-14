Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

By Matt Clear

The best and worst high street shops of 2017, as voted for by thousands of shoppers – find out who’s top of our table of 100 shops.

Our Which? annual shopper survey is the UK’s biggest, revealing what customers really think of the shops they visit. You can use our results to find out everything you need to know about the experience of shopping in a store.

And you can trust our results, because they’re based on the opinions of people who have recently shopped there.

We surveyed more than 10,000 shoppers from across the UK to tell you where is best to shop based on customers’ recommendations. Big-name stores, such as Debenhams, John Lewis, Marks & Spencer and Currys/PC World, are all included alongside smaller chains, such as Lakeland and Screwfix, plus independent stores.

The table below is currently locked and listed in alphabetical order. Once unlocked, it reveals the 100 best and worst shops, as rated by their customers. Our analysis also uncovered why the top-scoring shops do so well, you can use this to find the right retailer for your next purchase.

Only logged-in Which? members can view the full results and analysis. Not yet a Which? member? Take a £1 trial to Which? to get instant access to our results and all of our online reviews.

Top 100 shops
Shop (sample size) Customer score (%)
Apple (129) Subscriber only content
Argos (453) Subscriber only content
Asda (332) Subscriber only content
B&M (391) Subscriber only content
B&Q (280) Subscriber only content
Beales (145) Subscriber only content
Blacks (119) Subscriber only content
Bodycare (213) Subscriber only content
Bonmarché (207) Subscriber only content
Boots (298) Subscriber only content
Burton (134) Subscriber only content
Card Factory (218) Subscriber only content
Carphone Warehouse (201) Subscriber only content
Clarks (210) Subscriber only content
Clinton Cards (128) Subscriber only content
Cotswold Outdoors (125) Subscriber only content
Currys / PC World (260) Subscriber only content
Debenhams (560) Subscriber only content
Disney Store (187) Subscriber only content
Dorothy Perkins (201) Subscriber only content
Dunelm (228) Subscriber only content
Early Learning Centre (163) Subscriber only content
Edinburgh Woollen Mill (177) Subscriber only content
EE (146) Subscriber only content
Evans (125) Subscriber only content
Evans Cycles (75) Subscriber only content
Fat Face (170) Subscriber only content
Fenwick (146) Subscriber only content
Game (137) Subscriber only content
GAP / BabyGap (189) Subscriber only content
Go Outdoors (192) Subscriber only content
H&M (207) Subscriber only content
Halfords / Cycle Republic (79) Subscriber only content
Harvey Nichols (118) Subscriber only content
HMV (231) Subscriber only content
Hobbycraft (157) Subscriber only content
Home Bargains (130) Subscriber only content
Homebase (343) Subscriber only content
House of Fraser (368) Subscriber only content
Ikea (215) Subscriber only content
JD Sports (191) Subscriber only content
John Lewis (542) Subscriber only content
Jojo Maman Bebe (103) Subscriber only content
Lakeland (126) Subscriber only content
Laura Ashley (162) Subscriber only content
Lush (206) Subscriber only content
M&Co. (230) Subscriber only content
Mamas & Papas (139) Subscriber only content
Maplin (198) Subscriber only content
Marks & Spencer (497) Subscriber only content
Matalan (448) Subscriber only content
Millets (118) Subscriber only content
Miss Selfridge (149) Subscriber only content
Monsoon (148) Subscriber only content
Morrisons (153) Subscriber only content
Mothercare (222) Subscriber only content
Mountain Warehouse (207) Subscriber only content
New Look (128) Subscriber only content
Next (249) Subscriber only content
O2 (143) Subscriber only content
Paperchase (157) Subscriber only content
Peacocks (224) Subscriber only content
Pets at Home (167) Subscriber only content
Poundland (103) Subscriber only content
Poundstretcher (263) Subscriber only content
Poundworld (111) Subscriber only content
Primark (291) Subscriber only content
Richer Sounds (128) Subscriber only content
River Island (196) Subscriber only content
Robert Dyas (232) Subscriber only content
Ryman (202) Subscriber only content
Sainsbury's (278) Subscriber only content
Savers (287) Subscriber only content
Screwfix (186) Subscriber only content
Selfridges (191) Subscriber only content
Shoe Zone (199) Subscriber only content
Smyths Toys (187) Subscriber only content
Sony Centre (94) Subscriber only content
Sports Direct (188) Subscriber only content
Superdrug (246) Subscriber only content
Superdry (123) Subscriber only content
Tesco (264) Subscriber only content
The Body Shop (189) Subscriber only content
The Entertainer (208) Subscriber only content
The Perfume Shop (209) Subscriber only content
The Range (184) Subscriber only content
Three (107) Subscriber only content
TK Maxx (292) Subscriber only content
Toolstation (132) Subscriber only content
Topshop / Topman (181) Subscriber only content
Toys R Us / Babies R Us (212) Subscriber only content
Vodafone (134) Subscriber only content
Wallis (149) Subscriber only content
Warehouse (135) Subscriber only content
Waterstones (266) Subscriber only content
White Stuff (138) Subscriber only content
WHSmith (225) Subscriber only content
Wickes (237) Subscriber only content
Wilko (142) Subscriber only content
Zara (151) Subscriber only content

Table notes: Customer score is based on overall satisfaction with the shop and how likely people are to recommend it to a friend.

Survey of 10,214 members of the UK public in January 2017. 

