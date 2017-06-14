Best baby shops

Our annual shopping survey is the UK’s biggest, and reveals which stores shoppers believe are best and worst for buying baby products.

The results include big high street chains such as John Lewis, Mothercare and Toys R Us, alongside smaller chains. It reveals the best and worst places to buy those vital baby bits, including pushchairs, baby and child car seats, baby monitors and high chairs.

You can trust our results because they’re based on the opinions of hundreds of people who have recently shopped there. You can use our results to tell you everything you need to know about shopping in a store, including what its range of products is like, the standard of its customer service and more.

Whether you’re looking for somewhere different to make your next purchase, or need to shop somewhere with great staff to help you choose what to buy, our survey results will help.

Best and worst baby & child shops

Baby & child shops rated Shop Range Products Service Store Pricing Customer Score Argos B&M Home Store Disney Store Early Learning Centre John Lewis Jojo Maman Bebe Mamas & Papas Mothercare Smyths Toys The Entertainer Toys R Us / Babies R Us Table notes:

Star ratings: These range from one to five - the more stars the better

Survey respondents rate shops on the following aspects:

Range: How wide the range of products is and whether they are in stock. Products: Based on quality of products and how well they last. Service: Based on staff product knowledge, helpfulness, availability and after-sales service and returns. Store: Based on ease of finding products, tidiness of store, store environment, queuing time and how child-friendly the store is. Pricing: Based on value for money and special offers.

Customer score: Based on overall satisfaction with the shop as a baby and child retailer and how likely people are to recommend it to a friend.

