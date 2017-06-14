Best DIY websites

The best and worst DIY websites revealed. Thousands of shoppers voted - here are their top online shopping picks for DIY and decorating products.

Want to know the best websites for buying DIY and decorating products?

Our most extensive online shopping survey yet asked more than 10,000 members of the public their opinions of different websites.

Unlock our table below to reveal the best and worst websites for buying DIY and decorating products.

The results include websites that also have a presence on the high street, such as Wilko, Wickes, B&Q and Argos, as well as their online-only rivals, including Toolstation, Screwfix and Amazon.

We also have results for the best DIY shops on the high street.

The best online DIY and decorating outlets are ranked by customer score – the score combines satisfaction with how likely shoppers would be to recommend the website to a friend.

But you can also use our individual star ratings to compare the different websites for price, deliveries, quality and availability of items.

We also reveal our Which? Recommended Provider (WRP) – the best online shop for buying DIY and decorating products. Only the shops that you think are the very best are WRPs, so look for them if you want a reliably good shopping experience.

