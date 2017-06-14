Best mattress brands

Discover which mattress brands came out on top in our exclusive customer survey – and which you might want to avoid.

If you're buying a new mattress, it should be from a brand you can trust. We've surveyed 2,848 Which? members about their mattress to compile our definitive guide to the best and worst brands.

We have results for 19 mattress brands, including Dreams, Ikea, John Lewis, Sealy and Tempur. Our survey revealed that there's a big difference in customer score between the best and worst brands – the top brand scores 86%, while the lowest scores just 50%.

Best and worst mattress brands

As well as the overall customer scores, each mattress brand is rated for how comfortable its mattresses are, how well they match the description and whether they offer value for money.

Our individual brand review pages, such as this one for Silentnight mattresses, have more detail on each brand, including the types of mattress it sells, the prices of its mattresses and opinions from customers.

Mattress brands survey results Brand Which? customer score Comfort How well it matched the description in terms of firmness/softness How well it matched the description in other aspects Value for money 86% 82% 82% 81% 81% 77% 75% 74% 73% 73% 73% 72% 70% 68% 67% 63% 62% 55% 50% Sample sizes: Bensons for Beds (46), Dreams (121), Dunlopillo (60), Harrison (104), Hypnos (163), Ikea (145), John Lewis (392), Marks and Spencer (79), Millbrook (33), Myer's (54), Relyon (87), Rest Assured (48), Sealy (188), Silentnight (341), Sleepeezee (72), Sleepmasters (41), Slumberland (95), Tempur (264), Vi-Spring (210)

