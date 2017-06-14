How do Dreams mattresses score for comfort and value for money in our survey? Find out what Dreams' customers think of their mattress.

Find out what Which? members think of Dreams pocket-sprung and memory-foam mattresses, and whether Dreams is among the best mattress brands.

Our 2016 survey of 2,848 UK mattress owners sheds light on how comfortable Dreams mattresses are and how Dreams compares with other mattress brands. The results in the table below are currently locked as you're not logged in to our site.

Members can log in now to reveal Dreams' results in the table below. If you're not a member, you can take out a £1 Which? trial to get access to this page and all the locked content on our website, including our mattress reviews.

Dreams mattress scores

Dreams Comfort How well it matched the description in terms of firmness/softness How well it matched the description in other aspects Value for money

We've also lab-tested Dreams mattresses to see how well they support your spine and whether they will sag or soften with time. Read our Dreams mattress reviews to see which one is best.

Which? members can also log in to find out more about the other major mattress brands, including:

Customer satisfaction scores for all the major mattress brands, including Sealy, Silentnight and Tempur

How well each brand is rated for comfort and value for money

The best places to buy a mattress.

Get Which? reviews and advice

Which? members have full access to all of our reviews – log in now if you're already a member or try a trial subscription to Which? to get instant access to our site.

Expert impartial reviews

When you sign up, you'll get access to this exclusive review as well as thousands of others.

Why use Which?

We test products in the way you use them, looking at quality and ease of use without being bamboozled by manufacturers' claims.

Independent

Which? is unbiased – we buy every product we test and don't accept any advertising.

Advice you can trust

When you join Which? you get a monthly magazine, you can phone our Legal Service and Money Helpline, and you can access Which? Local, where members share recommendations for services in your area.

Ready to become a Which? member? Then take out a £1 Which? trial today.