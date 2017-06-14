Our mixer showers survey reveals the brands that will deliver a great shower every time, and the ones that you'd be best to avoid.

We’ve asked more than 1,700 Which? members about their mixer showers, from brands including Bristan, Grohe, Mira and Triton . You can use our results to find a reliable shower that offers value for money.

Two shower brands stood out in our survey. Both are loved by shower owners - achieving high customer scores - and are reliable, too.

Both fantastic scores mean a mixer shower from the best brands will be a joy to use and will last for years to come. While showers from the worse performers are more likely to leave you frustrated. In fact, two in ten owners of the least reliable brand experienced a fault.

Read on to find out how each brand was rated for important elements, such as build quality, stability of water temperature, and how strong the flow of water is. Then use our results to help you look forward to reliable, hot showers.

Best and worst mixer shower brands

In the table below, you can see the customer scores for each brand. You can also compare how brands are rated for individual factors, such as value for money and durability.

All these results are based on real owners' experiences, so you'll be able to get a good idea of what showers from these brands will be like in your home.

Best mixer shower brands Brand Reliability Customer score Build quality Ease of achieving required water strength Ease of achieving required water temperature Stability of temperature when water is used elsewhere Value for money 92% 88% 90% 90% 87% 88% 84% 83% 76% 82% - 75% - - - Using the table: Customer score is based on how satisfied people were with their shower and how likely they would be to recommend it to a friend. Where there isn't a star rating or score, it means that there weren't enough people rate that element of the brand.

Sample sizes for customer score: Aqualisa 96, Bristan 46, Grohe 71, Hansgrohe 31, Mira 202, Triton 30

Sample sizes for reliability score: Aqualisa 95, Bristan 45, Grohe 69, Hansgrohe 31, Mira 197 Click to expand the table and see the full results

How Which? rates mixer shower brands

In May 2016, we surveyed 1,732 Which? members about their experiences with the shower they bought in the past five years.

The customer scores are based on how satisfied customers were with their shower, and whether or not they would recommend it to a friend.

