Triton showers buying guide

Before you buy a Triton shower, read our essential guide to Triton electric, power and mixer showers. Plus find out what Triton owners really think of their showers.

Triton has a wide range of digital, mixer, power and electric showers. Triton showers tend to dominate the entry-level, budget segment of the market, but Triton also produces a number of mid-level and premium showers.

Triton electric showers can cost anything from around £125 to nearly £400, and there are dozens of models to choose from in its extensive range.

Its mixer showers range in price from around £65 to more than £370, although most are around the £280 mark.

Its range of power showers is a lot smaller – Triton makes several models that are exclusively available in retailers such as B&Q and Homebase, plus a small range of widely available models. A Triton power shower will have a price tag in the region of £180 to £330.

Triton electric showers

Triton electric showers can broadly be divided into two categories: thermostatic models and non-thermostatic models.

A thermostatic shower is designed to keep a consistent temperature if someone runs a tap or flushes a toilet elsewhere in your home. Non-thermostatic showers are prone to big variations in temperature if someone uses mains water while you’re showering. Thermostatic models are typically a fair bit more expensive than the equivalent non-thermostatic model.

We've tested the biggest-selling Triton models on the market. To see how they stack up against one another, check out our Triton electric shower reviews.

Triton makes multiple versions of each model, which differ according to how powerful they are. In general, the higher the wattage the more water can be heated and delivered through the shower head in one go. Triton electric showers range from 7.5kW to 10.5kW - meaning you’ll get more hot water to wash away the soap suds from a 10.5kW shower compared with a 7.5kW one.

Triton electric shower owners' ratings

We've surveyed Triton electric shower owners to find out how they rate their shower on factors such as build quality and value, as well as overall customer satisfaction. You can use our results to find out whether you should buy a Triton electric shower.

If you're a Which? member, you can log in to unlock the results below for electric, power and mixer showers. If you're not a member, you can get instant access to our results and all of our online reviews by signing up for a trial subscription to Which?.

Triton electric showers Customer score Build quality Ease of achieving required water strength Ease of achieving required

water temperature Stability of temperature

when water is

used elsewhere Ease of use How quiet it is in use Meets my needs Value for money Durability Reliability

Triton electric showers – non-thermostatic models

Price: £50-£280

Triton has a huge range of showers in this category, with several models offering a number of different power options. Some are also available in a chrome finish, which will add to the price.

Triton has a lot of non-thermostatic showers that are exclusive to B&Q and Homebase. You'll need to visit B&Q or Homebase online or in store to find these models, as they aren't shown on the Triton website.

There are too many models to list here, so we've mentioned some of the more popular and distinctive models below.

Triton Amber 3 £50: This cheap shower is exclusive to Homebase and comes in a range of wattages (8.5kW, 9.5kW and 10.5kW). It comes in black or white and has multiple cable and water supply entry points.

This cheap shower is exclusive to Homebase and comes in a range of wattages (8.5kW, 9.5kW and 10.5kW). It comes in black or white and has multiple cable and water supply entry points. Triton Aspirante £207-£216: This 8.5kW or 9.5kW model has buttons that light up when you press them. It comes in range of stylish finishes, including black gloss, white gloss, brushed steel and gunmetal. This model has a phased shutdown feature – where hot water is flushed from the system after use to minimise limescale build-up.

This 8.5kW or 9.5kW model has buttons that light up when you press them. It comes in range of stylish finishes, including black gloss, white gloss, brushed steel and gunmetal. This model has a phased shutdown feature – where hot water is flushed from the system after use to minimise limescale build-up. Triton Cara £50-£80: This basic, budget shower is available as 8.5kW, 9.5kW and 10.5kW models and is exclusive to B&Q. We’ve tested the 8.5kW version to see how a cheap £50 electric shower compares with pricier options from premium brands. Find out whether you should buy it - see our Triton Cara electric shower review.

This basic, budget shower is available as 8.5kW, 9.5kW and 10.5kW models and is exclusive to B&Q. We’ve tested the 8.5kW version to see how a cheap £50 electric shower compares with pricier options from premium brands. Find out whether you should buy it - see our Triton Cara electric shower review. Triton T80Z Fast-Fit £164-£181: One of Triton's most popular and widely available showers. It has multiple power and water supply options, which could make it easier to fit, particularly if you’re replacing a model from a different brand. It’s available as 7.5kW, 8.5kW, 9.5kW and 10.5kW options and also comes in a chrome finish, which will add around £60 to the price. See how this model stacks up against showers from Mira and DIY store-exclusive models in our Triton T80Z Fast-fit electric shower review.

One of Triton's most popular and widely available showers. It has multiple power and water supply options, which could make it easier to fit, particularly if you’re replacing a model from a different brand. It’s available as 7.5kW, 8.5kW, 9.5kW and 10.5kW options and also comes in a chrome finish, which will add around £60 to the price. See how this model stacks up against showers from Mira and DIY store-exclusive models in our Triton T80Z Fast-fit electric shower review. Triton T80Z Fast-Fit Eco £164: Triton claims this version of the Fast-Fit shower limits water consumption. It's only available as an 8.5kW model.

Triton claims this version of the Fast-Fit shower limits water consumption. It's only available as an 8.5kW model. Triton T90XR Pumped and T80SI Pumped £291-£301: If you have low water pressure, a pumped electric shower can help to boost the water flow and deliver more water to your shower. These pumped showers are available as 8.5kW and 9.5kW models.

If you have low water pressure, a pumped electric shower can help to boost the water flow and deliver more water to your shower. These pumped showers are available as 8.5kW and 9.5kW models. Triton Temptation £150-£183: With a digital temperature display, this is a stylish shower that comes in 8.5kW and 9.5kW versions. It also has left and right-hand water connection points, for flexible installation. The Triton Temptation is available at B&Q.

Triton electric showers – thermostatic models

Price: £230-£370

Triton thermostatic electric showers start at around £230, making them pricier than non-thermostatic models. This is because they have a thermostatic regulator that is designed to keep the water temperature steady if the incoming water pressure suddenly drops because someone else uses mains water at the same time.

Below is a list of the main thermostatic Triton showers you're likely to see in stores and online:

Triton Aspirante Topaz £319-£324: This stylish-looking shower isn’t cheap but it has a chrome control unit, a digital temperature display and is available in a choice of 9.5kW or 10.5kW power ratings.

This stylish-looking shower isn’t cheap but it has a chrome control unit, a digital temperature display and is available in a choice of 9.5kW or 10.5kW power ratings. Triton Safeguard+ £300-£320: These 8.5kW and 9.5kW showers are designed for users who may need some help while showering. As with the T150Z (below), you can manually set the maximum temperature this shower can reach - this will prevent you from being scalded if a problem occurs and the shower overheats. There’s a looped temperature dial – similar to the dial on an old-fashioned telephone – which might be easier for those who find it difficult to grip or twist a knob. Settings can be spoken out loud for those with poor eyesight. Some models come with a control which enables you to turn the shower on and off remotely. You can also buy a pumped version of this shower that’s designed to boost the water flow in low-pressure areas, and which costs around £370.

These 8.5kW and 9.5kW showers are designed for users who may need some help while showering. As with the T150Z (below), you can manually set the maximum temperature this shower can reach - this will prevent you from being scalded if a problem occurs and the shower overheats. There’s a looped temperature dial – similar to the dial on an old-fashioned telephone – which might be easier for those who find it difficult to grip or twist a knob. Settings can be spoken out loud for those with poor eyesight. Some models come with a control which enables you to turn the shower on and off remotely. You can also buy a pumped version of this shower that’s designed to boost the water flow in low-pressure areas, and which costs around £370. Triton T80Z Thermostatic Fast-Fit £245-£263: This is available in 8.5kW, 9.5kW and 10.5kW options. Triton claims that its Dura-Flow technology reduces the build-up of scale, so it could be good if you live in a hard-water area.

This is available in 8.5kW, 9.5kW and 10.5kW options. Triton claims that its Dura-Flow technology reduces the build-up of scale, so it could be good if you live in a hard-water area. Triton T150Z - £265-£350: Available in 8.5kW and 9.5kW models, this shower has a maximum temperature cut-out that you can manually adjust. This could make it suitable for anyone who may struggle to reach the control panel, such as children or people with mobility issues. This shower also comes in a ‘pumped’ version and is designed to boost the water flow in homes with low water pressure. The pumped version, which is also available as 8.5kW and 9.5kW, costs around £350.

Available in 8.5kW and 9.5kW models, this shower has a maximum temperature cut-out that you can manually adjust. This could make it suitable for anyone who may struggle to reach the control panel, such as children or people with mobility issues. This shower also comes in a ‘pumped’ version and is designed to boost the water flow in homes with low water pressure. The pumped version, which is also available as 8.5kW and 9.5kW, costs around £350. Triton T150+ - £296-£304: Also available in 8.5kW and 9.5kW models, this shower has a Safe-Set technology - this means the maximum temperature can be set and can't be tampered with. Triton also says that the controls don't need much force to press, which means it could be good for someone with weak hands.

Also available in 8.5kW and 9.5kW models, this shower has a Safe-Set technology - this means the maximum temperature can be set and can't be tampered with. Triton also says that the controls don't need much force to press, which means it could be good for someone with weak hands. Triton Topaz T80SI Thermostatic £235-£255: This is a mid-range thermostatic electric shower with an oval, white and chrome control unit. It's available as 8.5kW, 9.5kW and 10.5kW models.

This is a mid-range thermostatic electric shower with an oval, white and chrome control unit. It's available as 8.5kW, 9.5kW and 10.5kW models. Triton Topaz T100SI Thermostatic £265-£285: These 8.5kW, 9.5kW and 10.5kW models are similar to the Triton Topaz T80SI Thermostatic shower (above), with the added feature of a digital temperature display and phased shutdown.

Triton power showers

Power showers supply far more water to your shower than electric models. They’re around three times as powerful, and lots of people prefer the experience of standing under the cascade of hot water that a power shower delivers.

Most shower brands have a comparatively small range of power showers, and Triton is no different. It makes several exclusive thermostatic and non-thermostatic models for major DIY retailers, such as B&Q, Homebase and Screwfix. These exclusive models range from around £180-£230. Triton also makes a small number of models that are available at major stores and independent bathroom and shower retailers.

Triton power shower owners' ratings

Like with electric showers, we've surveyed hundreds of Triton power shower owners to find out what they really think of their power shower. You can use our results to find out whether you should buy a Triton power shower.

If you're a Which? member, you can log in to find out what Triton's customers think of its power showers. If you're not a member, you can get instant access by signing up for a trial subscription to Which?.

Triton power showers Customer score Build quality Ease of achieving required water strength Ease of achieving required water temperature Stability of temperature

when water is used elsewhere Ease of use How quiet it is in use Meets my needs Value for money Durability Reliability

Price: £187-£332

Here we have listed a selection of Triton power showers:

Triton AS2000XT Manual Power Shower £264: This model is designed for properties with low water pressure. It’s not thermostatic, but you can set a maximum temperature to prevent the shower getting too hot if someone runs a tap or flushes a toilet while you’re showering.

This model is designed for properties with low water pressure. It’s not thermostatic, but you can set a maximum temperature to prevent the shower getting too hot if someone runs a tap or flushes a toilet while you’re showering. Triton AS2000XT Thermostatic Power Shower £332: This is the thermostatic version of Triton’s standard power shower. It’s designed for low-pressure water systems – where the incoming water flow is low or there’s not enough natural pressure created by the water system.

This is the thermostatic version of Triton’s standard power shower. It’s designed for low-pressure water systems – where the incoming water flow is low or there’s not enough natural pressure created by the water system. Triton Thermo Power Shower £187-£235: Available in white or chrome, this shower is suitable for bathrooms with low water pressure and is available at B&Q, Homebase and Screwfix.

Triton mixer showers

Bar - The controls for these showers are in the shape of a bar, with the dials on each end - one to change the temperature and the other to adjust the flow rate.

- The controls for these showers are in the shape of a bar, with the dials on each end - one to change the temperature and the other to adjust the flow rate. Dual - These showers also have two separate dials for temperature and flow rate, but are positioned one above the other.

- These showers also have two separate dials for temperature and flow rate, but are positioned one above the other. Sequential - These have just one control that you use to steadily increase the temperature.

- These have just one control that you use to steadily increase the temperature. Concentric - The flow rate and temperature controls for these showers are usually on separate units, but can also be included on the same one.

All of Triton's mixer showers are thermostatic, and can cost as much as £370. Most models come with different control options: Bar, Dual, Sequential, and Concentric.

Some come with a diverter option, which means you can add more than one shower head. Many of the controls also come in exposed (where the controls protrude from the wall) or concealed/built-in versions (where they're embedded into the wall).

You can choose between fixed shower heads and moveable ones that can be raised and lowered on a bar.

Triton sells its mixer showers through B&Q and Homebase, as well as its own website. Triton also designs showers for commercial use, such as in care homes and leisure centres.

Triton mixer shower owners' ratings

Before you buy a Triton mixer shower, find out what Triton customers think of the brand's mixer showers.

Log in to see the results from our survey of Triton shower owners. If you're not a member, you can get instant access by signing up for a trial subscription to Which?.

Triton mixer showers Customer score Build quality Ease of achieving required water strength Ease of achieving required water temperature Stability of temperature

when water is used elsewhere Ease of use How quiet it is in use Meets my needs Value for money Durability Reliability

Price - £65- £372

Triton sells too many mixer showers to list here, so we discuss a few interesting models below:

Dene £102-£150: Suitable for all systems, including gravity-fed ones. Dene showers come with Bar, Concentric or Sequential controls. The Cool Touch version comes with Bar controls that don't get hot to touch, and the Hi-Flo is claimed to deliver higher water power. There is also an Eco version, which Triton claims will use less water.

Suitable for all systems, including gravity-fed ones. Dene showers come with Bar, Concentric or Sequential controls. The Cool Touch version comes with Bar controls that don't get hot to touch, and the Hi-Flo is claimed to deliver higher water power. There is also an Eco version, which Triton claims will use less water. Elina TMV3 £140-£335: These showers are designed to be easy to use. The control units come in all four versions listed above. The + Grab versions come with a load-bearing rail for people who might need to support themselves in the shower.

These showers are designed to be easy to use. The control units come in all four versions listed above. The + Grab versions come with a load-bearing rail for people who might need to support themselves in the shower. Thames £300-£400: These showers come with Bar, Dual or Sequential controls. Some of the Sequential units come as mini versions - Triton says these are 30% smaller than traditional controls, so are ideal for small bathrooms or an en-suite.

These showers come with Bar, Dual or Sequential controls. Some of the Sequential units come as mini versions - Triton says these are 30% smaller than traditional controls, so are ideal for small bathrooms or an en-suite. Brillio £65 Available exclusively at B&Q, this basic, cheap shower is suitable for high- and low-pressure water systems. It has Bar controls

All prices are correct as of October 2016. Costs can vary by tens of pounds for the same model, so it’s worth checking prices from several retailers before you part with your cash.