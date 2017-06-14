Which? Best Buy Binoculars

A good pair of binoculars will deliver a first-class image, but be both hard-wearing and easy to use in the field. But which binoculars are best for you?

Does it matter what magnification they provide? How will they perform in low-light conditions? What features are the most important? Should you spend just £45 or more than £100? When we test binoculars we see how they perform in a number of key areas, including their optical quality, their ability to withstand tough conditions and their ease of use.

We've tested 8 sets of compact binoculars from well-known manufacturers, including Nikon, Olympus and Steiner. We've even tested a pair recommended by the RSPB for bird watching to see how they measure up. But only the top performing binoculars we review are classed as Best Buys.

Sign up today for a £1 Which? trial and access all our expert reviews of hand luggage. Already a member? Log in to see our extensive hand luggage reviews.