Black Friday deals: kitchen and home products to look out for

We round up the popular kitchen and home appliances that are rarely discounted, so if you spot one of these on Black Friday, you know you're getting a good deal.

Not all the Black Friday deals you see will be truly good value, as some products are often on sale throughout the year. The key to finding a genuine bargain is knowing how to separate the deals from the duds - and we can help with that.

We keep a constant eye on what's in the shops throughout the year and how much retailers charge, so we know which kitchen and home products aren't usually on sale. We've listed these lesser-spotted bargains below.

But before you part with any money, make sure the product is right for you. It's no use getting money off in a Black Friday deal if you could actually save even more cash by choosing something cheaper that does the job just as well.

Black Friday deals to look out for

Dyson Supersonic hair dryer, usual price £300

This pricey hair dryer hasn't been discounted since it was launched in June 2016, so if you see it for less than £300, you know you're getting a genuinely good deal.

Dyson says that the Supersonic's motor works eight times faster than other hair dryer motors and is half the weight, and that its 'intelligent heat control' helps prevent extreme heat damage to hair. Take a look at our full Dyson Supersonic hair dryer review to find out if it lives up to these big claims.

Nespresso Gran Maestria coffee machine, usual price £420-£430

The Nespresso Gran Maestria is the king of all Nespresso machines. At its heart is the same basic Nespresso capsule system, but it has been clothed in solid aluminium, giving it a stylish finish.

It comes with an Aeroccino milk frother, and has a unique cup warmer that instantly warms your espresso cup with a quick spray of hot water.

Anything under £420 makes this premium model a good Black Friday deal.

With basic Nespresso machines retailing for around £150, find out first if this one is worth the extra cash.

Not keen on being tied to Nespresso capsules? Keep our top fives to hand when you're searching for alternative Black Friday deals:

Miele Complete C3 Cat & Dog vacuum cleaner, usual price £200-£209

We don't notice many variations in price with Miele vacuum cleaners, and this popular cylinder model is no exception. It's been £200 or so for the past year, so we wouldn't expect that to change on Black Friday.

Whether you're holding out for that elusive discount or not, if you're considering buying this cylinder vacuum, you'll want to know how good it is. Our full Miele Complete C3 Cat & Dog vacuum cleaner review tells you how well it sucks up pet hair, whether it's better on some surfaces than others and much more.

Vitamix S30 Personal Blender, usual price £300

This super-premium blender is pitched as a rival to the more well-known Nutribullet, but it's rarely on offer so be alert if it pops up in a Black Friday deal.

It comes with a compact 1.2-litre jug and two travel cups that the machine blends straight into. Vitamix claims it can tackle anything from smoothies to instant ice cream, even making hot soup from scratch. The cups are insulated so your smoothies stay chilled on the go. It also comes with an impressive seven-year full warranty.

If you spot this blender for less than its usual price - which in recent months has been £300 - it's worth considering. As it's so expensive, make sure that it's what you want before you buy - see our Vitamix S30 review to find out everything you need to know about this blender.

On a budget? We've found Best Buy blenders for less than £70. Take a look at our full blender reviews to put together your Black Friday shortlist.

Sage Nutri Juicer Pro, usual price £259-270

While the lower-spec version of this juicer - the Nutri Juicer - is often competitively priced, this more powerful model tends to sell for around £259.

As well as having a huge 1,500W motor and stainless-steel construction, the Nutri Juicer Pro includes an attachment for juicing soft fruit.

If a heavy-duty juicer is on your Black Friday wish list, consider this model if you see it for less than £250.

Dyson V8 cordless vacuum cleaner, usual price £399-£499

The V8 is Dyson's latest range of cordless vacuums, and as you'd expect, they don't come cheap.

If you see the Dyson V8 Animal for less than £399 on Black Friday or the Dyson V8 Absolute for under £499, chances are you've got a good deal on your hands.

If you're budget is smaller, check out our round-ups to help you make your Black Friday short list:

Russell Hobbs RHFM2363B microwave, usual price £100

The cost of this microwave has remained stable at £100 for the past 18 months, so almost any double-figure price would be a good deal on Black Friday.

But should you be considering buying it at all? Read our full Russell Hobbs RHFM2363B microwave review to discover whether it will heat your chilli to perfection or leave you with cold spots in your curry.

Black Friday deals to steer clear of

Some products are often discounted throughout the year, so there's no need to rush in and panic buy them on Black Friday. Here are some of the appliances we regularly see on offer.

Bosch Tassimo Caddy T70 coffee machine, usual price £80-£100

The Bosch Tassimo Caddy can make anything from espresso to hot chocolate in an instant, using the Tassimo capsule system, and could delight a loved one at Christmas.

But Tassimo machines are often sold at attractive, discounted prices, so don't rush to buy this model on Black Friday.

You’re just as likely to find an excellent deal on a Tassimo at another time of the year, so take the time to compare the different models available to choose the best one for you.

Nescafé Dolce Gusto Stelia coffee machine, usual price £80-£120

Like Tassimo models, Nescafé Dolce Gusto coffee machines are regularly sold at competitive, discount prices.

There are no fewer than nine types of Dolce Gusto machine available in striking designs, each with slightly different features. So don't rush in to a deal on Black Friday if it's not the model you've got your heart set on. And if you pay any more than £100, you're not likely to be getting the best value.

Oral B Genius 9000 electric toothbrush, usual price £140

This electric toothbrush has an RRP of £280, but it's been going for half that price somewhere ever since its launch this summer. Take a look at our Oral B Genius 9000 review to find out if it's worth paying even that much.

Electric toothbrushes are frequently on special offer, so don't get too excited if you spot one discounted on Black Friday. There tend to be several variations on the same model, so often one will be expensive and another up to £100 cheaper.

Other electric toothbrushes that we've seen frequent offers on include the Philips Sonicare range and the Oral B Pro 6500 Smart Series.

Nutribullet 600 blender, usual price £70

Nutribullet blenders are also almost always on sale. The same goes for its rival, the Nutri Ninja.

We've frequently seen the Nutribullet 600 on offer for around £70, so any Black Friday offer will need to be cheaper than this to be worthy of your attention.

Karcher K4 Full Control pressure washer, usual price £140-£150

Garden machinery is frequently on offer, as manufacturers get up to 80% of their sales through promotional pricing. This is particularly true for pressure washers, which are very rarely sold at full price.

This Karcher pressure washer has a RRP of £220, but has regularly been discounted to much less than that. Don't pay any more than £150 for it.

Dyson V6 Fluffy cordless vacuum cleaner, usual price £250-£300

Last year we recommended you keep an eye out for offers on the Dyson V6 range. But it's dropped in price since Dyson launched the V8, and it's been on offer in one place or another ever since. Be wary of Black Friday 'deals' which claim this cordless vac is reduced from £400 or so - the typical price is more like £250-£300.

The V6 Fluffy is named for its 'fluffy' spinning floorhead tool, which is designed to easily lift both large debris and fine dust from hard floors. If you've been hankering after a cordless vac, check our Dyson V6 Fluffy review to see how it performed in our tough lab tests.

Sage Nutri Juicer Compact BJE200SIL, usual price £75-£100

This juicer has several different colour variations, and chances are that at least one of them is on sale at any one time. So don't be surprised - or impressed - if you see it in the Black Friday sales. Hold out for a deal that's £75 or less.

Check out our Sage Nutri Juicer Compact review to get our verdict on this juicer.

Philips Viva HR1832/01 juicer, usual price £49-£60

You can often find this Philips juicer on sale for £49 or so. Don't pay any more than that for it on Black Friday.

Remington D8700 PROtect hair dryer, usual price £25-£40

We've noticed that this Remington hair dryer on offer frequently in Boots, for £27. Any Black Friday offers you see on this hair dryer that are around the £25-£30 mark are nothing special.