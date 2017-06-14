How we test blenders

We've put a wide range of blenders to the test, using popular and tricky-to-blend foods to see which blenders can make great soups and smoothies in a flash, and also tackle tough tasks such as making pesto and crushing ice.

We've tested both the larger jug-style blenders and personal or mini blenders head-to-head as, whatever type of blender you have, you'll still want it to blend quickly and smoothly.

Our tests reveal which blenders can turn the rough into the smooth, and our in-depth reviews will help you to find a model that'll suit your blending needs.

We've tested blenders from brands including Kenwood, Morphy Richards, Nutri Ninja, Sage and Nutribullet. Our reviews answer your key questions about blenders:

Can the blender make decent soup and smoothies?

What's it like with tougher ingredients, such as veg and nuts?

Can it crush ice?

How noisy is it?

Is it quick to blend?

Is the blender easy to use and clean?

Should I buy it?

Find out which models blitzed their way to success in our tests by heading to our blender reviews.