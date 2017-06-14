Nutribullet blenders compared

Which Nutribullet is right for you depends on how much you want to spend, and whether you just want to make speedy single-portion smoothies or a wider range of drinks, snacks and soups. Nutribullet blenders are pricier than a lot of rivals, so you'll want to be sure your money is well spent, too.

We've put the first three Nutribullet blenders through our independent lab tests, so you can easily compare them using our Nutribullet blender reviews. We challenged each blender to tackle tough ingredients, such as leafy greens, ginger and ice, as well as nuts and frozen berries, so you know whether they'll handle the demands of your daily smoothie.

We also assess how good they are at whipping up soup, crushing ice and blending drier mixes, such as pesto. And it's not just the blend that matters. We'll tell you if they are excessively noisy or tricky to clean, so your path to smoothie nirvana is as smooth as it can be. Find out more about how we test blenders.

The Nutribullet 1000 Series hasn't gone through our full lab test yet, but one of our blending experts has given it the once over to bring you our first impressions.

Cheap Nutribullet alternatives

Nutribullet might be the biggest name in blending, but there are alternatives worth considering if you're put off by the price; including less well-known models that do a better job of blending, and cheaper options that score well and offer great value for money.

Browse our blender reviews to find the best model for your budget.