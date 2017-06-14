Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nutribullet vs Nutri Ninja

By Jane Darling

We've put blenders from big blending rivals Nutribullet and Nutri Ninja to the test. Find out how they compare below.

Nutribullet has blitzed its way to the top of the smoothie lover's wish list in the past couple of years, but rival brand Nutri Ninja is hot on its heels in the popularity stakes.

Both blender brands have several options available, from an entry-level model for around £70 up to an all-singing all-dancing version costing over £100. But do you need to buy a pricey premium model, or is the original version the best? And which brand makes the best blender? 

We've lined up the key models from each brand in the tables below so you can see what you get if you pay more, and decide which blender is right for you.

Nutribullet 600 vs Nutri NinjaBL450UK

Nutribullet 600

Typical price £60.00
Which? score %
Reviewed Dec 2014
Fruit, veg and nut smoothie:
Ability to crush ice:
Cleaning:
Size:
35x14x18cm
Weight:
2kg
Capacity:
0.6 litres
Power:
600 watts
Speed Settings:
1

This popular little blender makes big claims. The makers say that the Nutribullet 600 'literally pulverises everything' and has great 'nutrient extracting' abilities. It won't hog lots of kitchen space, but can it compete against its standard-sized blenders? Find out how this blender fares against these, the Nutri Ninjas and its bulkier Nutribullet rivals.

Nutri Ninja BL450UK

Today's best price £34.97
Which? score %
Reviewed Jun 2015
Fruit, veg and nut smoothie:
Ability to crush ice:
Cleaning:
Size:
37x15x15cm
Weight:
2.4kg
Capacity:
0.7 litres
Power:
900 watts
Speed Settings:
1

The Nutri Ninja BL450UK is a rival to the massively popular Nutribullet 600. Nutri Ninja claims that it can blend whole fruits - including cores - veg, greens, seeds and stems in seconds, and frozen ingredients too. Read on to discover how it got on in our latest tests.

Nutribullet Pro 900 vs Nutri Ninja Auto IQ BL480UK

Nutribullet Pro 900

Today's best price £59.99
Which? score %
Reviewed Jun 2015
Fruit, veg and nut smoothie:
Ability to crush ice:
Cleaning:
Size:
37x14x16cm
Weight:
2.6kg
Capacity:
0.7 litres
Power:
900 watts
Speed Settings:
1

The Nutribullet Pro 900 is the big brother of the phenomenally popular Nutribullet 600. With a more powerful motor and larger cup size, it is claimed to create less aeration to give a purer consistency to its blends. Found out whether this blender beats its Nutribullet siblings and the Nutri Ninjas too.

Nutri Ninja Auto IQ BL480UK

Today's best price £54.98
Which? score %
Reviewed Jun 2015
Fruit, veg and nut smoothie:
Ability to crush ice:
Cleaning:
Size:
36x16x17cm
Weight:
2.6kg
Capacity:
0.7 litres
Power:
1000 watts
Speed Settings:
3

The Nutri Ninja Auto IQ BL480UK claims to extract hidden nutrition from whole fruit and vegetables and to take the guesswork out of blending. Find out how well it does in our tests and if it takes top spot in the Nutri Ninja family or beats the Nutribullet clan.

Nutribullet Rx vs Nutri Ninja Pro Complete BL488

Nutribullet Rx

Today's best price £159.00
Which? score %
Reviewed Jun 2016
Fruit, veg and nut smoothie:
Ability to crush ice:
Cleaning:
Size:
47x17x19cm
Weight:
3.8kg
Capacity:
1.3 litres
Power:
1700 watts
Speed Settings:
1

Weighing almost 4kg and costing nearly £200, the Nutribullet Rx is heftiest of the burgeoning Nutribullet family. Unlike its siblings, this blender can heat up your soup as well as blend it. But what’s it like at the other end of the temperature scale — can it crush ice for those delicious summer smoothies?

Nutri Ninja Pro Complete BL488

Typical price £90.00
Which? score %
Reviewed Jun 2016
Fruit, veg and nut smoothie:
Ability to crush ice:
Cleaning:
Size:
37x20x19cm
Weight:
2.9kg
Capacity:
1.4 litres
Power:
1100 watts
Speed Settings:
3

The Nutri Ninja Pro Complete BL488 is a souped-up version of the original Nutri Ninja. We found it very straightforward to use, but is it a good at blending? Read on to find out how it compares against its Nutribullet rivals as well as its Ninja siblings.

Nutribullet vs Nutri Ninja - what's the difference?

The mighty Nutribullet Rx packs the most power of these six blenders - at 1700W. And once it's blended your soup, it can heat it up. However it weighs in at close to 4kg, so isn't exactly a handy little personal blender, and you'll have to part with around £200 to get one. 

The largest of the Nutri Ninja family - the Pro Complete - has an 1100W motor and is substantially lighter (2.9kg) and cheaper than the Nutribullet Rx - around £120.

The Nutribullet Pro 900 and Nutri Ninja Auto IQ are similar in terms of power, weight and jug capacity, though you have a choice of three speed settings with the Ninja. Having more than one speed can increase the versatility of your blender, as you have more control for making things like mayonnaise.

The smallest of the Nutribullets, the 600 comes with two handy 300ml containers - great for smoothies for one, while the Nutri Ninja BL450UK's smallest cup is at bulkier 500ml.

If space is a priority, it's worth knowing that the Nutribullet blenders are slightly more compact than the Nutri Ninja versions, so will take up less space in your kitchen.

The Nutribullet 600 comes with two handy 300ml containers - great for smoothies on the go

We tested all six blenders on popular fruit smoothie recipes and with tougher ingredients such as ginger, ice, nuts and leafy greens.  To find out more about the rigours we put all our tested blenders through, go to how we test blenders.

Are cheaper blenders worth considering?

The Nutribullet and Nutri Ninja blenders are undeniably popular, but if you don't want the price tag that comes with them, there are plenty of alternative models to consider.

Our tests have uncovered some brilliant cheaper personal or mini blenders - we've even found some decent models for less than £20. To find the best blender for your needs and your budget check out our blender reviews.

