Top blender brands for 2017
By Jane Darling
Find out which blender brands are worth buying. We reveal how reliable each blender brand is and how to choose the best blender for you.
In 2017, we asked members about their experiences with blenders and found that owners of some brands of blender are far happier with their choice than others.
We've heard from blender owners who've suffered with faulty lids, dodgy switches, broken blades and burnt-out motors. Here we report on how blender brands – including the ubiquitous Nutribullet – stack up against each other.
If you're simply after the best blender within your budget, head straight to our detailed blender reviews.
Blender brands rated
We’ve pulled together our expert knowledge on each blender brand, so you can see at a glance which ones you can rely on, and which to steer clear of.
For each brand, you can find out:
- Average test score – based on the overall test scores of models we tested between December 2014 and May 2017.
- How reliable it is – we ask owners if, when, and how their blenders broke down, and use this data to calculate how likely each brand is to last.
- How owners rate it – owners tell us how satisfied they are with their blender and whether they would recommend the brand to a friend, and we turn this into a percentage score.
- Our overall verdict – we summarise all of our testing and survey data to give an overall verdict on each brand.
You'll find ratings for the major blender brands in our ratings table, including big rivals Nutribullet and Nutri Ninja, as well as household brands such as Breville, Kenwood and Philips. Here's a preview of how the brands stack up against each other:
|Preview: blender brands rated
|Brand
|Average score achieved in our blender tests
|How reliable this brand's blenders are
|How owners rate this brand
|Overview of our verdict
|64%
|79%
|Customer favourite: This brand comes top of the reliability charts this year with no reported breakdowns from our survey respondents in more than two years. Owners are pleased with their purchase – nearly four in five people would recommend one of this brand's blenders to a friend and they think they are great value for money. While we don’t currently have any Best Buy blenders from this brand, if you do go for a model that’s done reasonably well in our tests, it should be a reliable and thrifty purchase.
|81%
|76%
|Our top pick: This brand boasts the highest average test score across all the blender brands. In fact, the three models we’ve tested are all Best Buys. These blenders are all personal-style blenders – with portable blending cups rather than larger jugs. Our survey shows the brand to be very reliable and excellent value for money. More than three-quarters of owners would recommend a blender from this brand to a friend.
|56%
|73%
|This brand of blender is considered good value for money and is well-liked by owners, too – nearly three in four would recommend one to a friend. The brand is reliable, but the one model we tested recently didn’t do well enough to be a Best Buy.
|69%
|71%
|Seven in ten owners of this brand's blenders are pleased with their purchase and consider the brand good value for money. We’ve got one excellent Best Buy blender to recommend from testing, plus another that’s pretty good but didn’t quite reach Best Buy levels. This brand's jug blenders put in a fairly consistently good performance, but the smaller personal blender we tried out was disappointing.
|76%
|71%
|This brand is the runner-up in terms of test score – with a respectable average of 76% across three blenders. Seven out of ten people would recommend a blender from this brand to a friend, and the results from our reliability survey indicate that you shouldn’t be troubled with breakdowns.
|68%
|n/a
|54%
|One of this brand's blenders that we tested quite recently is a Best Buy, and the brand's average test score isn't bad, but it's firmly at the bottom of the popularity stakes in our survey of blender owners – only a little more than half of owners would recommend one to a friend.
|
Table notes
Reliability scores and owner ratings are based on a May 2017 survey of 723 Which? members who own blenders. The average test score is based on results of all models tested between December 2014 and May 2017. n/a - we didn't receive enough information from owners to give a reliability rating for this brand. Reliability is based on faults reported in the last three years.
Can't see the brands you're interested in? We couldn't report on some brands, as we didn't get enough responses from owners, but for reviews of blenders from brands such as Dualit, KitchenAid, Sage, Salter and Vitamix, head to our independent blender reviews.
Choosing the best brand of blender
Overall, blenders are a reliable category with an impressive five-star average rating across our surveyed brands. This year, one blender brand achieved a flawless reliability score of 100%, with no reported breakdowns from owners in the first few years of ownership. It also gets top marks from customers, probably in part due to purse-friendly prices, but has a lower average test score than the next-best brand.
Our top pick has marginally lower - although still excellent - reliability and customer ratings, and, crucially, a much higher average test score of 81%. So, while you may pay a bit more for this brand, you're more likely to get top-notch blending results.
At the bottom of the pile, just 54% of owners are happy with one very well-known brand of blender. So, while we found a Best Buy from this brand in recent tests, the mixed responses of owners should give you pause for thought.
Which blender should you buy?
The good news is that as reliability is relatively good across the board, you can focus more on getting the best blender around. There are two main types of blender – a traditional jug blender, which is ideal for whizzing up big batches of soup – and smaller personal blenders which blend smaller portions into portable drinking cups and can be perfect for a daily smoothie.
For more advice and our video guide to choosing the best blender, head to our blender buying guide.
Blender reliability: expectations vs reality
An optimistic quarter of survey respondents think their blenders should last 10 years without running into problems, while four out of five have an expectation of at least five years.
We don’t yet have data for this length of time, but the brands we surveyed were, in the main, fault-free for the first couple of years. You can see the full breakdown of the reliability ratings for each brand in the table below:
|Blender brand reliability compared
|Brand
|Reliability score
|Breville
|100%
|Nutri Ninja
|97%
|Kenwood
|96%
|Magic Bullet
|96%
|Nutribullet
|92%
|
Table notes
Reliability scores are based on a May 2017 survey of 723 Which? members who own blenders, based on three years-worth of data.
Most common blender problems
As part of our survey, we asked Which? members who own blenders about any problems they’d had. An unlucky few experienced a broken blade, but leaking contents and a refusal to blend were the leading complaints.
Of those that reported a fault, the issues that topped the list in this year's survey were:
- 34% - blender leaked
- 31% - motor burnt out or blender stopped working
- 12% - blending jug or cup broke
Unlike larger appliances, fixing a broken blender may not be worth the hassle or expense, especially if it’s a few years old and out of its warranty period. If longevity is a key buying factor for you, it's worth looking at premium blender brands, as these tend to have longer warranties. Doing some research before buying will also reveal whether spares are readily available and how expensive they are, as this can mean a broken jug isn't the end of the road for your blender.
Tips for preventing or fixing blender problems
If your blender does start leaking, check to see if it’s a result of a faulty seal, as this may be a quick and cheap solution if spares are available.
Most manufacturers put a time limit how long you blend for at a time – plenty state that you should blend for no longer than a minute, followed by a rest period of several minutes. Sticking to these recommendations should help to avoid a motor burn-out.