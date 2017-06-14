Top five best mini blenders
By Jane Darling
We've rounded up our pick of the best-scoring personal blenders, to help you find your ideal smoothie maker.
A handy one-portion blending cup that converts into a travel mug, simple one-button operation, and a small worktop footprint - all these features make blenders like the Nutribullet a more attractive proposition than a traditional jug blender for those who just want a quick, easy smoothie on the go. Which is probably why they've been selling like hot cakes.
While the Nutribullet arguably started the craze for mini blenders, there are now lots of competing models, from brands including Nutri Ninja, Morphy Richards, Phillips and Sage to choose from. Lucky for you, we've done the hard work of testing them all so we can bring you our verdict on which models are truly brilliant at blending.
Below we've rounded up five blenders that impressed in our rigorous lab tests, blitzing their way through tricky blends of frozen fruit, ginger and leafy greens with ease. All the models in the table excelled in our tough tests, with four earning our Best Buy blender recommendation and one budget option that - while not quite a Best Buy - will still make a great smoothie.
|Top personal blenders
|Our verdict
|Fruit, veg, nut smoothie
|Ease of cleaning
|Score
|
This is the best blender we've ever tested - it whizzed its way through all our tests, including ice-crushing, with ease.
It's a breeze to use and straightforward to clean too. It's a bit noisy, but blending is never a quiet business.
|90%
|
An early rival of the Nutribullet, this 900-watt blender is really impressive. It breezed through all our tests, making great smoothies, soup, pesto and crushing ice evenly. Plus it's really easy to clean too.
|85%
|
We gave this blender top marks for blending all the fruit, veg, nuts and seeds we could throw at it - it made excellent smoothies, soups, pesto and more.
It does a better job than most at ice-crushing, and is easy to use and clean.
|82%
|
We love this personal blender. It may be small, but it certainly packs a punch.
Whether you're blitzing fruit, vegetables or nuts, you'll be left with smooth results. The only area where it disappoints is crushing ice cubes.
|78%
|
This snazzy blender is a good option if you are on a budget. While it's not a Best Buy, it only misses out by a whisker.
It's a one-speed blender that makes great smoothies and soups and it copes well with drier, fibrous mixes too. It's on the noisy side, and isn't the easiest to clean, but for the price it's a great little blender
|74%
Not found the perfect model for you? Jump straight to our blender reviews for more on all the latest models.
Why Which? blender reviews are better
Our tests go further than those carried out by other organisations, and because Which? is independent and does not accept advertising or freebies, you can trust our reviews to give you the full, honest and impartial truth about a product.
When testing blenders in the Which? test lab, we challenge every model to complete a variety of blending tasks, from smoothie recipes with tricky-to-blend ingredients like ginger, frozen fruit and nuts, to soups and drier mixes like pesto. We also rate how well a blender can crush ice: many will leave you with a sloppy mixture of slush and cubes, while the best ones crush ice evenly to make uniform ice crystals.
As well as judging blenders on their blending prowess, we also assess how easy they are to use and clean. If a blender is simple to use and clean up afterwards, it's less likely to be abandoned in a cupboard after a few weeks use.
If you're looking to buy a blender, make sure you look at our blender reviews first so you can see how well different models blend before buying.