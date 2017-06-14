Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Best Blu-ray brands

By Elisa Roberts

It can be hard knowing which brand of Blu-ray player to choose. Here, we explain a bit about each of the main brands to help you pick the best Blu-ray player for you.

LG Blu-ray players

LG's range of Blu-ray players starts at around £60 for a basic player that will play your discs and goes up to an all-singing, all-dancing model with 3D, Smart TV and 4K features. It also has a range capable of recording to Blu-ray disc, with Freeview HD built-in.

Sony Blu-ray players

Sony captured the Blu-ray market early with the Playstation 3, which was one of the cheapest Blu-ray players available on release. It has continued to produce Blu-ray players aimed at those on a budget, as well as those with deeper pockets. Sony's range is wide and inclusive, from the top-end models compatible with the latest 4K TV's, to the more basic models.

Panasonic Blu-ray players

Panasonic offers a range of Blu-ray players, from a basic model that plays your favourite Blu-ray discs, to an all-singing, all-dancing model that will record onto Blu-ray disc. All recent Panasonic players are Smart TV compatible, so you can access internet features including TV catch-up services.

Samsung Blu-ray players

Samsung's latest range of Blu-ray players all connect to the internet to access film and TV services, and all feature a USB slot, allowing you to view your own movie files on the player. The more expensive models in the range feature built-in hard drives to record from TV, and can play 3D Blu-ray discs.

