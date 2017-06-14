How to buy the best Blu-ray DVD player

How do I choose a good Blu-ray player?

So you want good Blu-ray quality, but what else? Consider the features that you'll really need and use. There's no point paying a premium and buying a 3D-capable or even a 4K-upscaling model if you don't have a TV that supports it.

Good for DVDs

It's easy to overlook DVD quality, but not all are made equal - if you have a large DVD collection then make sure you find a Blu-ray player that receives a good rating for DVD standard definition (SD) picture quality. We test DVD quality on every single Blu-ray player we review, so even if you just want a cheap model to play DVDs we can tell you which will do any disc justice.

3D Blu-ray films

3D-ready Blu-ray players are fairly common and many of those we test can play 3D discs. Many TVs are also 3D-capable, and you don't have to spend a fortune for this. The majority do a good job but we catch out any with a poor 3D effect in our tests, so you're not.

Smart TV

If you're a casual Blu-ray disc renter or purchaser, but like the idea of watching catch-up services from the BBC, Channel 4 and Channel 5, then go for a Smart TV enabled model. Most of these will be wi-fi enabled, so they will connect to your home network wirelessly, although some cheaper or older models will need to be physically attached to your internet router with an ethernet cable.

Play your own movies via USB

If you'd like to play your own movies and images in the Blu-ray player, check for USB or SD card slots. These allow you to put your own content on a memory stick and play it back on the TV. Seeing your photos and home movies on a big screen TV can be a nice way to share them with your friends and family. Check the technical specifications tab of our Blu-ray player reviews for this but many newer TVs offer this, too.

Easy to use

Blu-ray players are fairly simple in terms of tech products, and most should be capable of doing a decent job of playing your discs. However, the interface and menu can make a world of difference, and a poorly placed volume button on the remote, or tricky to find menu settings can lead to years of irritation. Try to have a play with a few models in store to see how you get on with the remote and menus. As we check how intuitive they are to use, find a model we rate highly for ease of use in our Blu-ray player reviews.

4K upscaling

Most people have a Full-HD TV in their homes, but those with 4K - or ultra-high-definition (Ultra HD) picture quality – are becoming more common. These can upscale the picture up to four times the detail of HD, and the 4K-upscaling Blu-ray players we have reviewed essentially do the same job but only with Blu-ray discs. A new Ultra HD Blu-ray format is on its way soon which will play native 4K discs in even higher quality, but upscalers are currently a simple way to get the most out of your 4K TV.

Don't forget the HDMI cable as you'll need one to connect the player to your TV, so check to see if one is included.

